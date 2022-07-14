Hyundai Ioniq 6 (Tesla Model 3 Rival) Launched With 610 Km Range

Hyundai Ioniq 6 gets a larger 77.4 kWh battery pack with more than 610 km range while the zero to 100 kmph acceleration time has also improved

Hyundai has launched its first all-electric sedan, Ioniq 6, in South Korea and is priced from 55 million won (Rs. 33.31 lakh) to 65 million won (Rs. 39.32 lakh). The Ioniq 6 is the latest move from Hyundai to expand its market share in the global EV space and to take the fight closely to Tesla as it competes directly against the entry-level Model 3 sedan.

It is one of the more than 31 zero-emission vehicles planned by Hyundai Motor Group to grab 12 per cent market share in the global EV space. Following the debut of the official exterior images, the specification and range details are now out. The base 53 kWh Li-ion battery pack sends power to the rear wheels and it could produce around 218 PS.

It is believed to have an energy consumption of less than 14 kWh per 100 km in the WLTP cycle, making the Ioniq 6 one of the most energy-efficient EVs. The larger 77.4 kWh battery pack enables a driving range of more than 610 km on a single charge while the zero to 100 kmph acceleration time has also improved when compared to the Ioniq 5, which will soon launch in India.

This comes courtesy of low drag co-efficient and improved overall efficiency. The long-range variant is retailed with RWD and AWD choices as the twin electric motor version has a combined power output of 325 PS and 605 Nm and the 0-100 kmph acceleration time stands at just 5.1 seconds. The performance-based N version has also been confirmed.

The EV Performance Tune-up system in the EV6 is similar to the custom drive mode as parameters like driveline mode, accelerator pedal sensitivity and steering effort can be altered based on individual preference. The Ioniq 6 sits on the dedicated E-GMP platform and thus supports up to 800-volt charging technology. A 350 kW DC fast charger helps reach 10 to 80 per cent in mere 18 minutes.

Some of the interior highlights in the Hyundai Ioniq 6 are a floating display with a 12-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual colour ambient lighting, speed Sync Lighting tech, specially developed seats, an eight-speaker Bose audio, four interactive pixel lights on the steering wheel and a host of ADAS features.