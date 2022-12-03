Hyundai Ioniq 5 To Offer Level 2 ADAS In India, Launch Next Month

Hyundai Ioniq 5 will be launched in India in January at the 2023 Auto Expo; will feature as many as 21 Level 2 ADAS based features

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) will introduce the Ioniq 5 electric vehicle in the domestic market at the 2023 Auto Expo next month. It will be loaded with features inside and out and will sit at the top of the brand’s Indian portfolio. Over the last few weeks, Hyundai has been releasing details about the India-spec Ioniq 5. Expect it to be priced below Rs. 50 lakh and it will undercut Kia’s EV6.

The 2022 World Car of the Year is underpinned by the E-GMP skateboard architecture and is the first Hyundai vehicle to do so. Today, the second largest car producer in the country has noted that the Ioniq 5 will be equipped with Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 ADAS features as 21 modern driver-assistive and safety technologies will be involved. Speaking on the announcement, Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO of Hyundai Motor India Limited, said:

“As India’s leading smart mobility solutions provider, we have been relentless in our pursuit of delivering the most cutting-edge and competitive cars that the Indian market has seen. Hyundai IONIQ 5 has become a benchmark amongst Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) across the globe, winning accolades for its advanced technology and capability.”

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 will become the second vehicle from the South Korean brand in India to offer the Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) as the new generation Tucson launched a few months ago also offers the technologies. It will also be the second all-electric car from Hyundai in India as the Kona Electric is already on sale.

Some of the highlights are a host of Forward Collision Systems, Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW), Bling-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM), Safe Exit Warning (SEW), Safe Exit Assist (SEA), etc.

Related to driving convenience, the customers will get Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go (SCC w/ S&G), Lane Following Assist (LFA), High Beam Assist (HBA) and Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA). For ease of parking, the Ioniq 5 comes with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, Surround View Monitor and Rear Occupant Alert. Bookings will officially open on December 20, 2022.