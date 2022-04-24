Hyundai Ioniq 5 To Likely Launch In India Around October 2022

Hyundai Ioniq 5 sits on the same dedicated E-GMP electric skateboard architecture as the Kia EV6 and it won the 2022 World Car of the Year award recently

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) will more likely introduce the Ioniq 5 electric vehicle in the later stages of this calendar year. It will follow the debut of the Kia EV6, expected around August 2022, as the pre-bookings of the crossover will officially commence on May 26 and is expected to be offered in the top-spec AWD trim with a dual motor setup.

While the Kia EV6 is believed to be priced around Rs. 60 lakh (ex-showroom), it is yet unknown how the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 5 will be positioned and priced as some reports indicate that the South Korean auto major will bring it in via the CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route. However, we suspect it will also be a full import as the EV6.

The reason being the production constraints and the supply chain issues faced by Hyundai Motor Group as both the zero-emission vehicles have high demand in the international markets. It is the same reason why the Kia EV6 will be limited to just 100 units in its initial phase as Kia might launch the smaller battery pack in 2023 as well based on the customer reception.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 have plenty in common as both are underpinned by the dedicated E-GMP electric skateboard architecture. But, the design directions are apparently different on both EVs, as the Ioniq 5 follows a retro route opting for classic design elements unlike the latest ICE models based on the Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy.

The Ioniq 5 is part of Hyundai’s plans to launch at least six new EVs locally by 2028 and is the production version of the 45 EV concept with pixelated U-shaped dual LED lights, a swooping bonnet, 20-inch wheels, pop-out door handles, rectangular LED tail lamp signature, charging ports on either side for convenience and so on.

We do expect Hyundai to offer the 72.6 kWh battery pack which has a claimed driving range of around 481 km on a single charge in the WLTP cycle at least initially in India.