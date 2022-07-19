Hyundai Ioniq 5 To Likely Be Less Expensive Than EV6 – Here’s Why!

The Kia EV6 electric SUV price in India starts from Rs. 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base variant but the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is expected to be less expensive

Hyundai is soon expected to launch the new Ioniq 5 in the Indian market to take on some of the high-end electric vehicles in the country. The Ioniq 5 is almost similar to the Kia EV6 as it now only shares the underpinnings with the latter but in addition to this, also shares many other crucial components including the powertrain with the EV6.

While the Kia EV6 price in India starts from Rs 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom), the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is expected to be significantly more affordable and here is everything you should know about the upcoming Ioniq 5 price in India and more.

Unlike Kia, Hyundai could be locally assembling the new Ioniq 5 in India to keep the costs in check. Bringing the car into the country via the CKD (completely knocked down) route will help the brand evade high taxes, thus helping it position the Ioniq 5 a lot lower than the EV6 in terms of price.

From what we know so far, the Ioniq 5 will be offered with the base-spec powertrain to further reduce the ex-showroom prices of this electric SUV. This iteration of the Ioniq 5 will come equipped with a 58 kWh battery pack that powers a single 169 hp motor. The peak torque output from this motor stands at 350 Nm.

In the global markets, the Ioniq 5 is also available with a larger 77.4 kWH battery pack. The Indian-spec iteration is expected to offer a range of over 350 kms on a single charge. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is based on the E-GMP platform that has been specifically designed for all-electric vehicles while it features a clean design language that gives it a different and unique road presence.

Hyundai recently shared its plan to launch six new electric vehicles in India by 2028 and will soon start expanding its electric portfolio for the Indian market. Sources also reveal that the brand plans to price the Ioniq 5 under Rs. 50 lakh to attract more buyers by offering a better VFM than the Kia EV6.