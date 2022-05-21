Hyundai Ioniq 5 To Be Locally Assembled In India – Price & Range Details

Hyundai Ioniq 5 will reportedly be launched in India in its base configuration as the 58 kWh Li-ion battery pack is capable of around 384 km

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has already confirmed launching the Ioniq 5, the World Car of the Year 2022, later this calendar year while the new-generation Tucson will also arrive in the second half of this year as well. The Ioniq 5 is based on the same E-GMP skateboard as the Kia EV6, and the latter will be launched in India next month.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 have plenty in common with each other. The pre-bookings for the EV6 will commence on May 26, 2022 and the electric crossover is expected to be brought into the country via CBU route. Due to supply chain issues and production constraints, the EV6 will be limited to just 100 units initially for India.

It will likely be offered with the larger 77.4 kWh Li-ion battery pack having a claimed driving of 528 km. Unlike the EV6, the Ioniq 5 will be locally assembled as the full import plans have been changed. This will create a big price gap as electric vehicles attract similar customs duty as IC-engined cars as it attracts 60 per cent duty before other taxes.

The hefty duties were requested to be reduced by Tesla as the American EV maker tried to convince the central government but to no avail and ultimately they have reportedly shifted their focus to other nations. The vehicles brought in via CKD route will only attract 15 per cent charges as most of the components will be locally assembled.

Despite the tax advantage, establishing a CKD assembly line amidst the supply chain issues could push the customer deliveries to January 2023. The Ioniq 5 is sold with two battery packs: a 58 kWh Li-ion and a 72.6 kWh Li-ion. The former produces a maximum power output of around 169 hp while the latter is good enough to generate either 217 hp or 306 hp depending on single- or dual-motor setup.

Recently, the South Korean auto major upgraded the battery pack to 77.4 kWh globally. India is expected to get the entry-level 58 kWh battery pack capable of 169 hp and it will be targeted to carry a price tag of under Rs. 50 lakh. It is claimed to have a driving range of around 384 km on a single charge in the WLTP cycle.