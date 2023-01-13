Hyundai Ioniq 5 Opens Up A Whole New Era In Premium EV Segment

Hyundai Ioniq 5 boasts a futuristic design, a more modern interior with advanced technologies and a highly capable EV powertrain with 631 km claimed range

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has introduced the Ioniq 5 electric vehicle at the ongoing 2023 Auto Expo in Greater Noida and it can be reserved for an initial token of Rs. 1 lakh. As expected, it has been priced highly aggressively at Rs. 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) courtesy of it being brought into the country via CKD route.

We do believe it opens up a new era in the zero-emission space, especially at a time when the premium luxury EV space has been flooding with globally acclaimed models. The 2022 World Car of the Year could act as a benchmark in terms of pricing and if more brands can compete in the Rs. 40-50 lakh space, the volumes will apparently increase.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is developed on the dedicated E-GMP skateboard platform. Its modular nature and the flat floor ensure a roomy interior. Therefore, it is not only stylish but practical, modern and technologically advanced at the same time while being a mile muncher. It features a progressive and futuristic design that pays homage to the iconic Hyundai Pony.

With a “Sensuous Sportiness” design philosophy, it combines retro elements with modern construction for a unique, futuristic look. It boasts a sleek exterior with clean lines and a sporty SUV silhouette. Its precisely sculpted surfaces and shapes are highlighted by the Parametric Pixel LED headlamps, which add a distinctive touch to the front fascia.

The front bumper, featuring a skid plate, showcases a symmetrical design while diagonal creases add depth to the styling. The clamshell hood has a smooth, seamless design that contributes to the vehicle’s minimalistic and upscale look. The Active air flap (AAF) improves aerodynamics.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5’s side design features elegant Z-shaped character lines that seamlessly connect the side and rear profiles, creating a unique figure. The 20-inch parametric pixel design alloy wheels have an aerodynamic design and a refreshing take on the parametric pixel geometry. The auto flush door handles automatically extend when the driver is nearby.

The parametric pixel design is continued to the rear with parametric pixel LED tail lamps, with the Ioniq 5 emblem sitting between them. The rear spoiler with LED high-mounted stop lamp enhances the athletic look and improves aerodynamics, complemented by the three-metre long wheelbase enabling a commanding road presence.

The interior is designed with a futuristic aesthetic that emphasizes sustainable technology and a personalized experience. The Dark Pebble Grey theme is paired with eco-processed leather seat upholstery, soft-touch materials on the dashboard and door trims, and a Pixel design on the armrest, seat upholstery, and steering wheel. Besides the magnetic dashboard is magnetic, it features bio paint, eco-friendly fabric, and 100% recyclable paperette made from HDPE. The use of physical buttons is kept to a minimum.