Hyundai Ioniq 5 Is Loaded With Practicality While Offering A Luxurious Cabin

Hyundai Ioniq 5 hits all the right chords with a stunning looking design, a futuristic opulent interior and an advanced features list

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) commenced bookings for the Ioniq 5 just over a month ago and its official price of Rs. 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom) was announced at the 2023 Auto Expo. Undercutting rivals, the competitively prices flagship EV comprises a retro design infused with modernity taking advantage of the Sensuous Sportiness philosophy.

Courtesy of the E-GMP platform with a wheelbase of three metres, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 enables an innovative and versatile interior that is spacious. It features the application of eco-friendly materials across various touchpoints and coupled with the strong performance capability and 10-80 per cent charge in just 18 minutes using a 350 kW DC charger, it hits all the right chords.

The upmarket interior offers a unique third-space experience while the Dark pebble grey theme adds a touch of premium yet bespoke experience. It boasts eco-processed leather seat upholstery, soft touch materials on dashboard & door trims, pixel design on the armrest, seat upholstery & steering wheel, magnetic dashboard, usage of bio paint across different surfaces, eco-processed leather, eco friendly Fabric, 100 per cent recyclable paperette from HDPE, etc.

The innovative cabin is ensured by a flat floor with a slim cockpit design, sliding centre console and glove box, and a dedicated front trunk having 51 litres of space to further add practicality. It is enhanced by the Ioniq 5 supporting multi-charging system with 400V & 800V multi-charging reduces waiting times at charging stations as both 800V ultra-rapid and 400V rapid chargers can be used

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is equipped with Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology. The V2L function can supply up to 3.6 kW of power and the port is located under the second row seats and the another at the charging port on the outside. With the help of a converter, buyers can power high-power electric equipment.

The equipment list is loaded to the gills with the presence of a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Bose audio, ambient sounds of nature, 12.3-inch digital cluster, over 60 connected car tech with 3 years free Bluelink subscription, remote services for door lock/unlock, honk, light, vehicle status and find my car, location based services and much more.

Besides a long list of safety features, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 comes with Level 2 ADAS tech. It is equipped with a 72.6 kWh battery pack mounted between the front and rear wheel axles and a 217 PS and 350 Nm capable electric motor setup enabling an ARAI-certified range of 631 km on a single charge to ensure top notch performance.