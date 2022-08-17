Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV To Launch In India On September 6

Hyundai Ioniq 5 is expected to be locally assembled in India and will be priced competitively against Kia EV6

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) announced a while ago that it would launch the Ioniq 5 electric vehicle in the domestic market and now we have a launch date. The second largest car producer in the country will introduce the Ioniq 5, the 2022 World Car of the Year, on September 6, 2022 and it will likely be brought into the country via SKD (Semi Knocked Down) route.

Locally assembling the Ioniq 5 could help Hyundai in pricing the model more aggressively compared to the recently launched Kia EV6 crossover, which costs between Rs. 59.95 lakh and Rs. 64.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The flagship electric vehicle will likely have its deliveries commence by the end of this calendar year and it has already been caught testing a few times near Chennai.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 could carry a sticker tag of under Rs. 50 lakh and is the first Hyundai model underpinned by the dedicated skateboard architecture known as E-GMP and it has plenty in common with the Kia EV6 including the mechanicals and powertrain lineup. In the international markets, the Ioniq 5 is retailed in 58 kWh and 77.4 kWh battery pack options.

The former is equipped with a single electric motor capable of 169 hp and it will have a range of 383 km while the larger battery pack is good enough for a claimed range of 506 km on a single charge. The smaller battery pack is expected to be the one to arrive in India and thus it will be priced significantly lower than the EV, which uses the 77.4 kWh Li-ion battery pack positioned under the floor pan.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 will compete against the recently launched Volvo XC40 Recharge (priced at Rs. 55.90 lakh for the P8 AWD trim) and the Kia EV6 along with the Mini Cooper SE (Rs. 50.90 lakh for the three-door fully-loaded trim). The Ioniq 5 boasts a retro-themed exterior characterised by clean and sharp lines, ensuring a sleek look.

The Ioniq 5 is bigger than the Kona Electric, which is already on sale in India and the interior has a premium stance with less use of physical buttons. The equipment list comprises a flat-bottom steering wheel, a landscape-oriented touchscreen infotainment system and a fully-digital instrument console and a host of modern technologies.