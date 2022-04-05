Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV India Launch Likely Later This Year

Hyundai Ioniq 5 is expected to go on sale later this year and is based on the dedicated E-GMP electric skateboard platform

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is expected to launch the facelifted Creta in the coming months while the updated Venue had already been spotted testing abroad. Both the SUVs will follow the latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy drawing heavy inspiration from the fourth generation Tucson sold in the international markets.

The Tucson is also expected to get a major makeover along the course of this calendar year in India. We brought you the first exclusive spy images of the Ioniq 5 caught on camera on public roads and it looks like the electrified model could also see the light later this year in India, following the market debut of the Kia EV6 crossover next month or in June 2022.

Both the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 have been well received in the international markets and they are based on the E-GMP skateboard architecture. Just as the EV6 for Kia, the Ioniq 5 is the first dedicated all-electric vehicle from Hyundai. It could be brought into the country via CBU (Completely Built-Up) route and depending on the response amongst buyers, it could hit the local assembly.

However, no official details have been announced yet. The South Korean auto major is planning to launch at least six new electric vehicles in India by 2028 and the Ioniq 5 will be part of that strategy. The design of the Ioniq 5 is based on the 45 EV concept and it has a retro-inspired design as opposed to the more modern look the Kia EV6 carries.

The exterior highlights are unique pixelated dual LED lighting elements with U-shaped signature, a Hyundai badge mounted on the swooping bonnet, 20-inch wheels, pop-out door handles, a rather clean side profile with a single character line running from the front door to the rear, boxy LED tail lamp signature, a conventional trunk lid, charging ports on either side, etc.

The features list boasts a HUD with augmented reality tech, twin 12-inch displays (one for instrument cluster and the other for infotainment), driver-assistive and safety technologies, and so on. In the international markets, Hyundai offers a 58 kWh and a 72.6 kWh battery pack with a claimed driving range of 385 km and 481 km respectively in the WLTP cycle.