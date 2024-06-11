Hyundai Inster Is The Name Of Upcoming Affordable EV, Teased

Hyundai Inster will make its global debut later this month at the Busan International Mobility Show in Korea

Hyundai has released the teaser images and the official name of its upcoming compact electric vehicle ahead of its world premiere at the Busan International Mobility Show in its homeland of South Korea later this month. Dubbed the Inster, it will be based on the Casper sold in Korea where it will be called the Casper Electric.

Previously, we showed you spy images of the Casper Electric. The Hyundai Inster name will be used in the international markets and is inspired by the words ‘innovative’ and ‘intimate’. Hyundai endorses that the Inster will set “new standards” in driving range, features and technology. The teasers show its striking resemblance with the IC-engined Casper.

The under-four-metre length will make it a city stroller while boasting modern design elements and technologies. Some of the exterior highlights are round-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights, the signature pixel-graphic turn indicators taking inspiration from the Ioniq 5, horizontal LED tail lamps with multiple square finishes and functional roof rails as in the Casper.

The overall length will likely be slightly more compared to the Casper ICE and it comes with a front-mounted charging port. It rides on newly designed four-spoke alloy wheels while the fenders have a black finish to enhance its SUV-like credentials. A bold Inster badge is grafted onto the tailgate to further distinguish the model from the Casper.

No details of the interior have been revealed yet but we do expect it to share plenty of bits and bobs with the Casper. A touchscreen infotainment display with connectivity options, an all-digital instrument console, a three-spoke steering wheel, automatic climate control, etc will be available. It will target high-volume sales as it will be priced at less than €20,000 (under Rs. 18 lakh approximately).

The Hyundai Inster will feature an integrated drive module sourced from BorgWarner and expect the claimed driving range to be more than 400 km on a single charge. As for India, Hyundai will launch the Creta-based EV early next year and it is yet unknown if an Exter-based zero-emission SUV will become a reality or not, although the brand is developing an EV for 2026 as well.