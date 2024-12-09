Hyundai India To Setup 600 DC Fast-Charging Stations By 2032 – Details

The company will cover the major highways and cities across the country with the installation of fast-charging EV stations for the public

Hyundai India has announced installation of approx 600 fast-charging DC stations for EVs across the country by 2032. The company will install these chargers in a phased-wise manner in the next 7 years for the public while covering key highways and major cities. The South-Korean automaker intends to have 50 such DC fast chargers ready by the end of this year across highways, cities, and dealerships. In addition, Hyundai has also inked an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government to establish 100 EV charging stations in the next two years in the state.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Jae Wan Ryu, Function Head – Corporate Planning, HMIL said, “The EV market is expected to grow robustly by 2030. Studies conducted by HMIL have highlighted that customers are apprehensive about driving their EVs for long distance commutes on highways due to a lack of charging infrastructure. Keeping this in mind, HMIL has taken the initiative of installing fast EV chargers on key highways, in addition to major cities.”

Just so you know, Hyundai’s DC charging network across the country has completed nearly 50,000 sessions with over 10,000 Hyundai and other brands EV customers which resulted in dispensing over 7.30 lakh units of energy till date. Hyundai India entered the EV segment in India around 5 years back in 2019 with the Kona EV and presently it retails the Ioniq 5 in the domestic market.

“With access to HMC’s global EV and battery technology, HMIL is well-positioned to build a comprehensive EV ecosystem in India. We are actively investing in infrastructure to support the expected growth in demand for electric vehicles,” added Ryu. Hyundai is working on a Inster-based EV for the Indian market, which is expected to launch by end of 2025.

Hyundai will set up 10 DC fast-charging EV stations in Tamil Nadu within the CY 2024. These charging stations can be used by both Hyundai and non-Hyundai EV owners 24×7 through the myHyundai app. Right now, three stations are operational at Spencer Plaza and BSR Mall in Chennai, and Hotel Seasons in Tiruvannamalai. The remaining 7 stations are expected to be operational in the next few days.

Hyundai is ready with probably its biggest electric product for India in the form of the Creta EV, which will be launched in Jan 2025. The electric SUV is expected to have a range of 500+ km on a full charge. It will rival other electric SUVs in the segment such as Tata Curvv, MG ZS EV, and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara.