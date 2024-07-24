Hyundai India To Install High Speed EV Chargers Across 100 Dealerships

Under the MoU with Hyundai, Charge Zone will install DC 60 kW fast chargers across 100 HMIL dealerships present in India

At its headquarters in Gurugram, Haryana, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Charge Zone. This partnership aims to enhance Hyundai’s EV roadmap in India, aligning with the Indian Government’s EV adoption strategies. According to the MoU, Charge Zone will install 60 kW DC fast chargers at 100 HMIL dealerships across the country.

The strategic partnership aims to support the growth of public EV charging infrastructure in India. These charging stations, situated at dealership locations across cities and highways, will offer convenience for all EV users according to the brand which also plans to offer a 24×7 customer support system. Speaking on the next phase of HMIL’s EV roadmap, Jae Wan Ryu, Function Head – Corporate Planning, HMIL, said,

“As India aims for greater adoption of electric mobility, it is equally important to bolster the EV charging infrastructure to counter range-anxiety and build customer preference towards adoption of electric mobility. By engaging in a strategic partnership with CHARGE ZONE, we are moving towards strengthening HMIL’s EV charging network, with 100 Hyundai dealerships now to be equipped with DC 60 kW fast chargers.”

Both Hyundai and non-Hyundai EV owners will benefit from the expanded network of DC fast charging stations, which can be accessed through the ‘myHyundai’ app or the ‘Charge Zone’ app. Presently, HMIL has 19 dealerships equipped with 60 kW DC public EV charging stations. In collaboration with Charge Zone, HMIL aims to establish 100 additional charging stations at its dealerships, ensuring a ‘reliable and hassle-free charging experience’.

As the second-largest car manufacturer in the country, HMIL has invested in developing a strong EV charging network nationwide, featuring DC 180 kW and DC 60 kW chargers. Beyond its dealership network, HMIL also operates 15 additional fast charging stations located in key cities and along highways across nine Indian states.

HMIL has created a specialized Charging Management System (CMS) called “EV Charge,” integrated into the “myHyundai” mobile app. This platform offers a seamless EV charging experience for customers of all OEM brands. The CMS allows users to locate various CPO charging points, book charging slots, monitor remotely, and make digital payments.