Hyundai India To Hike Prices From 1st Jan 2021 – i10, i20, Creta, Verna, Venue

Hyundai currently has a total of 10 cars in its line-up spread across different body styles and segments, ranging between Rs 4.63 lakh to Rs 27.03 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai Motor India Ltd is currently the second largest automobile manufacturer in India, and there’s certainly no stopping for the Korean carmaker. Hyundai launched some big cars this year, which include new-gen models for the i20 and Creta, as well as a mid-life facelift for the Verna and Tucson, and now, the manufacturer has a total of 10 offerings in its Indian line-up.

Following the market trend, Hyundai is also set to increase the prices of its entire range from January 1, 2021 onwards. The hike in price is due to an increase in input and material costs, and will affect all Hyundai cars sold in India, including Santro, Grand i10, Grand i10 Nios, i20, Aura, Verna, Elantra, Venue, Creta, Tucson as well as the Kona Electric.

However, it should be noted that the updated prices of the said cars haven’t been revealed as of yet. A substantial price hike is not expected for a majority of the cars. However, the increase in prices of the top-sellers Creta, Venue, Grand i10 Nios, as well as the new i20 can be steep.

So if you’re planning to buy a Hyundai car, now would be the best time, with just two weeks left for the year to come to a close. As of now, the entry-level Santro retails at a starting price of Rs 4.63 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 27.03 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the range-topping variant of the Tucson SUV.

Apart from these offerings, Hyundai is currently working on launching at least two new cars in the Indian market next year, including a micro-SUV codenamed AX1, as well as the seven-seat version of the Creta, which will likely be called the Alcazer. It should be noted that Hyundai is yet to confirm the launch of either of the two.

Upon arrival, the AX1 will be pitted against the likes of the Tata HBX, Maruti Suzuki Ignis as well as the Mahindra KUV100 NXT, while the Alcazer will rival the upcoming Tata Gravitas, MG Hector Plus, and even the upcoming next-gen Mahindra XUV500.