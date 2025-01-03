Hyundai India Dispatches 26% Of Vehicles Through Indian Railways In 2024

The company stated that it transported 1,56,724 units across the country, including the North-East region, this year via railway network

Hyundai India has announced that it transported nearly 26 percent of its total domestic wholesale volumes through Indian railways in CY 2024. The South-Korean automaker used rail freight to transport 1,56,724 units across the country this year. The company achieved a reduction in CO2 emissions by 18,352 tons in CY 2024 due to the effective utilisation of the widespread Railways network as compared to road freight. In fact, the entire dealer dispatch to the North-East region of India was carried out via Railways.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer – Hyundai Motor India Limited said, “At HMIL, we have been relentless

in our pursuit of promoting sustainability in all facets of our operations, be it manufacturing, dispatches, sales or after sales support. By utilizing Indian Railways’ extensive rail-network for delivering Hyundai vehicles from our plant in Sriperumbudur, Chennai, to multiple locations across India, we have effectively prevented 18,352 tons of CO2 emissions in CY 2024, dispatching 1,56,724 units in the process.”

Hyundai further revealed that it has achieved cumulative dispatch of 5,37,499 units by rail in the last four years between 2021 and 2024. This also helped the brand in preventing 63,452 tons of CO2 emissions in these years.

“As the Government of India continues to upgrade the rail infrastructure with dedicated freight corridors and modern & energy efficient rolling stock ensuring faster movement of goods, HMIL remains committed to utilizing rail freight to optimize its logistic operations, leading to long-term reduction in emissions,” added Tarun Garg.

Hyundai India recorded domestic sales of 6,05,433 units in CY 2024, which is its highest since the beginning of operations in the country. The SUVs contributed 67.6 percent in achieving this milestone. The Creta was the best-seller Hyundai in 2024 with 1,86,919 units sold in the domestic market. Furthermore, CNG vehicles had a share of 13.1 percent in the overall sales in India last year.

The South-Korean auto brand is gearing up to launch the Creta EV in the Indian market. It was unveiled digitally a couple of days back and the price announcement will take place on Jan 17 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in New Delhi. It will be offered with 51.4 kWh (Long Range) and 42 kWh battery packs to get a driving range of 473 km and 390 km, respectively. It can be charged from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 58 minutes through DC fast charging, while the 11kW Smart Connected Wall Box AC home charger, available as standard on the purchase of the electric SUV, can charge it from 10 percent to 100 percent in 4 hours.