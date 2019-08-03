Hyundai i30 Spied Testing In India Again Fuelling Launch Speculations

Hyundai i30 has been caught testing again undisguised and it has the capacity to create a new niche segment if launched in India

In late 2016, Hyundai commenced production of the latest i30 at its Czech Republican plant for Europe. It is designed and developed in and for the Old Continent while tasting success for more than a decade over the last three generations. Having made global debut at the 2016 Paris Motor Show, the i30 has been spotted running trials in India many times – most recently in Tamil Nadu.

The i30 is sold in Fastback and Wagon disguises as well and it must be noted that Hyundai’s first N branded hot hatchback arrived courtesy of the i30. The i30 measures 4,340 mm long, 1,795 mm wide, 1,455 mm tall and it has a wheelbase of 2,650 mm with 395 litres of bootspace.

With the Kona Electric entering India last month boasting 452 km driving range on a single charge, Hyundai is expected to bring in more global products to the domestic market and the i30 could take advantage of the homologation relaxation. Internationally, the i30 is sold in a variety of petrol and diesel engines.

The base 1.4-litre naturally aspirated petrol develops 100 PS and 134 Nm of peak torque. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol kicks out 120 PS and 170 Nm while the 1.4-litre T-GDI petrol makes 140 PS and 242 Nm torque. Also available is a 1.6-litre diesel motor in three tunes between 95 PS and 136 PS.

If Hyundai decides to sell the i30 in India, it could be offered in a fully-loaded trim powered by the 1.0-litre turbo GDI petrol engine used in the Venue pumping out 120 PS and 172 Nm. Both six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT could be on offer if Hyundai looks at localising the hatchback to a certain extent as it is based on the same platform as Elantra.

The Hyundai i30 could carve a niche on its own in the price range of around Rs. 12-15 lakh (ex-showroom) but then again the said price bracket is dominated by the sales of mid-size SUVs already. The i30 is retailed with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system and has an upscale interior with a myriad of safety features.