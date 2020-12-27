Hyundai i20 Vs Hyundai Venue – Specification Comparison

The i20 and Venue have both been one of the best-selling cars in their respective segments, and the differences between the two cars have now been reduced

Hyundai finally launched the new-gen version i20 in the Indian market on November 5, 2020, and just like the outgoing model, the third-gen version of the premium hatch is also expected to go on to become one of the best-selling cars in the segment. Not only will the i20 challenge cars in its segment, but its extensive feature list and powertrain options could make life difficult for cars in a segment above as well.

With the increase in i20’s price as compared to the outgoing model, it now falls near the sub-4m SUV territory – a space that has gained a lot of popularity in recent times. The most natural cross-segment alternative to the new i20 will certainly be the Venue. While the Venue and i20 are two very different cars, there’s much more common between them than meets the eye.

Here is a detailed cross-segment specifications comparison between the new-gen Hyundai i20 and the Hyundai Venue, take a read to know which one is the right choice for you –

Dimensions

Talking about size, the new-gen i20 has a length of 3995 mm, a width of 1775 mm, a height of 1505 mm and a 2580 mm long wheelbase. In comparison, the Hyundai Venue measures 3995 mm in length, 1770 mm in width, stands 1605 mm tall and has a 2500 mm long wheelbase.

Car Hyundai i20 Hyundai Venue Length 3995 mm 3995 mm Width 1775 mm 1770 mm Height 1505 mm 1605 mm Wheelbase 2580 mm 2500 mm

This means that while the Hyundai i20 and the Venue have the exact same length, the former has a 80 mm longer wheelbase. Also, the premium hatch is 5 mm wider than the sub-4m SUV, while the latter is 100 mm taller than the i20.

Powertrain

Hyundai offers both the i20 as well as the Venue with the same 1.2-litre four-cylinder NA petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The Venue’s 1.2-litre petrol engine makes 83 PS power and 114 Nm torque, and comes with a 5-speed manual transmission as standard. However, the same engine on the i20 puts out 83 PS and 115 Nm when coupled to a 5-speed MT, and 88 PS and 115 Nm when had with the optional IVT.

Car Hyundai i20 Hyundai Venue Engine 1.2-litre 4-cyl NA petrol 1.2-litre 4-cyl NA petrol Power 83 PS (MT), 88 PS (IVT) 83 PS Torque 115 Nm 114 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, IVT 5-speed MT

The 1.0-litre three-cylinder TGDi turbo petrol unit on both the sub-4m cars belts out 120 PS of maximum power, as well as 172 Nm of peak torque. The transmission options on the i20 1.0 TGDi include a 6-speed iMT (clutch-less manual) as well as a 7-speed DCT. In addition, the Venue Turbo can also be had with a 6-speed stick shifter.

Car Hyundai i20 Hyundai Venue Engine 1.0-litre 3-cyl turbo petrol 1.0-litre 3-cyl turbo petrol Power 120 PS 120 PS Torque 172 Nm 172 Nm Transmission 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT

The 1.5-litre diesel engine on both the cars comes with the exact same specifications. The oil burner generates 100 PS power and 240 Nm torque, and is offered with a 6-step manual gearbox only.

Car Hyundai i20 Hyundai Venue Engine 1.5-litre 4-cyl diesel 1.5-litre 4-cyl diesel Power 100 PS 100 PS Torque 240 Nm 240 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT

Features

On the feature front, the i20 is not only the best in its class, but also challenges much more expensive cars in the market. It has been packed with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital TFT instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, wireless charging, a 7-speaker premium sound system from Bose, BlueLink telematics, LED headlamps and tail lamps, puddle lamps, ambient lighting, cruise control and so on.

The Venue is offered with features like a wireless charger, day/night IRVM with telematics integration, automatic climate control, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity and Arkamys sound system, Hyundai’s BlueLink connected-car tech, smart key with push-button start, power-folding ORVMs, cruise control and an electric sunroof as well.

Safety

Both the Hyundai cars come equipped with similar set of safety tech. The common safety features between the two include a tyre pressure monitoring system (only highline on i20), Electronic Stability Control, Hill-Assist Control, driver rear view monitor, ABS with EBD and a total of six airbags. Additionally, the Venue gets Vehicle Stability Management as well.

Price

As of now, Hyundai retails the Venue at a starting price of Rs 6.75 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 11.65 lakh for the top-end variant. On the other hand, the pricing for the new-gen i20 starts from Rs 6.80 lakh onwards, going up to Rs 11.18 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). This means that the hatchback’s entry-level is actually more expensive than the sub-4m SUV, while the Venue’s top-end variant still costs more.

Comparison Verdict

While the previous-gen i20 and Venue were way too different, it seems like Hyundai has bridged the gap between the two cars with the introduction of the new-gen model of the premium hatch. The equipment list, the safety tech, as well as the powertrains, all are almost same.

The pricing of the two cars is also very similar now, however, the biggest difference is the fact that the Venue is a high-riding vehicle and will give you a more commanding riding position as compared to the comparatively low-slung i20. It should be noted that the dimensions of the two Hyundai cars are also very similar, and the choice between the two boils down to your personal preference.