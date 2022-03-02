Hyundai i20 Updated With New Variants & Features For 2022

Hyundai Motor India has rejigged the i20 hatchback range, updating the features list while also adding/deleting a few trim levels

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the facelifted Baleno in the Indian market, and the updated model is better equipped and sportier than before, thereby offering more value. As a countermeasure, Hyundai i20 has been updated for 2022, now offering a few more features than before. The 1.2L petrol CVT Asta and 1.0L petrol DCT Asta variants have been discontinued now.

In their place, Hyundai has introduced 1.2L petrol CVT Asta(O) and 1.0L DCT Sportz variants. The trim-wise equipment list has also seen plenty of changes. The Magna trim now gets Gun Metal Grey wheel caps instead of silver ones. On the Sportz trim, manual AC has been replaced by automatic climate control, and cruise control has also been added.

On the Asta trim, an electric sunroof and cruise control have been added. However, the infotainment system has been downgraded from a 10.25-inch touchscreen to an 8-inch touchscreen, and Blue Link connected car tech has been removed. On the Asta(O) trim, the Blue Link connected system has been upgraded with new features.

The updates for the Blue Link system include a welcome message, voice-assisted contact info sharing, football match updates, sunroof voice control, driver window voice control, and navigation assistance. With this, the connected car system of Hyundai i20 has become even more functional than before, increasing the convenience factor of the premium hatchback.

No other changes have been made to the hatchback. There are three engine choices on offer here – a 1.2L NA petrol unit (available with a 5-speed MT or CVT), a 1.0L turbo-petrol unit (available with a 6-speed iMT or 7-speed DCT), and a 1.5L turbo-diesel unit (available with 6-speed MT).

The addition of cruise control, climate control, and electric sunroof to lower trims will help increase the desirability of i20. The prices of the updated MY2022 Hyundai i20 will be shared soon. As for its performance version – i20 N Line – no changes have been reported to it at the moment.