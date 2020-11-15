Hyundai i20 N With 204 Horsepower Breaks Cover

This i20 N packs a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine rated at 204 PS/275 Nm, and the hot hatch is capable to sprint from 0 – 100 km/h in just 6.7 seconds

While the Indian market awaits the launch of the new-gen i20, Hyundai Motor has revealed the performance-oriented version of the hatchback in foreign markets – the i20 N. This is the first time that the i20 has been given the N performance treatment, and the hot hatch is said to have derived inspiration from the i20 WRC car.

Powering the i20 N is a 1.6-litre TGDi turbocharged petrol engine that belts out 204 PS of maximum power, along with 275 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission and comes with a launch control system, as well as a mechanical slip differential. The 1190 kg hot hatch can sprint to 100 km/h from standstill in 6.7 seconds, before topping out at 230 km/h.

The car comes with five driving modes, namely Normal, Eco, Sport, N and N Custom, and these modes adjust the power mapping, steering feel, exhaust note as well as the electronic stability control accordingly. Apart from that, other performance add-ons on the new i20 N include a rev-matching function, brake pad wear indicator and variable muffle control.

As compared to the regular 2020 i20, the i20 N sits 10 mm lower to the ground, gets a reinforced chassis, and also comes with an anti-roll bar. Also, it gets 40 mm larger front disc brake over the standard hatch. The cosmetic changes include a redesigned front bumper with a bigger intake, side skirts and a rear diffuser. The N logo and the red accents remind you that this car is not any regular i20.

The equipment list of the i20 N consists of LED headlamps and tail lamps, functional WRC-inspired roof spoiler, 18-inch bespoke alloy wheels with N insignia on the brake calipers, a digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

On the safety front, the hot hatch gets a range of driver assistance features such as forward collision detection, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, rear cross-traffic alert and driver attention warning system. The Hyundai i20 N goes on sale in Europe in spring 2021. However, we do not expect the Korean carmaker to bring the hot hatch to the Indian market any time soon.