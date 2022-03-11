Hyundai i20 N Line Updated For 2022, Gets New Paint Options

2022 Hyundai i20 N Line continues to be offered in two trim levels – N6 and N8 – with a 1.0L turbo-petrol motor (120 PS) under the hood

Hyundai Motor India had recently updated the i20 hatchback in India, adding a few new features and reshuffling the variants. Now, its performance version – i20 N Line – has seen minor changes as well. The hot hatch now gets a new colour option, and there are some changes to the existing paint choices too.

2022 Hyundai i20 N Line adds a ‘Starry Night’ colour option to its range, which is essentially a dark shade of blue. The rest of the vehicle, including the sporty body kit with red highlights, dual-tip exhaust, and dual-tone alloy wheels, has been left unchanged. Also, the ‘Fiery Red’ paint option is now offered as a dual-tone shade (with a black roof).

The rest of the exterior colour choices – Thunder Blue, Thunder Blue dual-tone, Polar White, Polar White dual-tone, and Titan Grey – remain unaltered. There are no mechanical changes to the car either; the vehicle continues to be powered by a 1.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-3 petrol engine, which belts out 120 PS and 172 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively.

There are two transmission choices on offer – a 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual) and a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The steering and suspension systems are tuned different compared to the regular i20. Hyundai i20 N Line has plenty of features on offer as well, including six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, hill assist, automatic climate control, cruise control, keyless entry and go, cooled glovebox, electric sunroof, etc.

The performance hatchback also gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay) and Blue Link connected car tech. To distinguish it from the regular i20, i20 N Line gets N Line badges on the front grille, front fenders, tailgate, and wheel hubs. Inside the cabin, there’s ‘N Line’ branding on the leather seats, steering wheel, and gear shifter.

The dual-clutch version also gets paddle shifters behind the steering wheel, which makes it more exciting to drive. As for prices, Hyundai i20 N Line costs between Rs. 9.90 lakh to Rs. 11.97 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Its closest rivals in the Indian market are Volkswagen Polo GT and Tata Altroz i-Turbo.