Hyundai i20 N Line Unofficial Bookings Open, Will Debut On August 24

Hyundai i20 N Line will be available in three variants – N6 iMT, N8 iMT, and N8 DCT – all powered by a 120 PS 1.0L turbo-petrol engine

Hyundai will officially introduce its ‘N Line’ sub-brand in India on August 24, with i20 N Line as the first model under the new umbrella. Ahead of this upcoming car’s debut in our market, select dealerships across the country have started accepting bookings for it, albeit unofficially, for a token amount of Rs. 25,000.

The N Line version of the i20 will have a single engine option – a 1.0-litre turbo GDI petrol motor – which is also available on the standard i20. This powerplant is capable of generating a peak power of 120 PS and a maximum torque of 172 Nm, and will have two transmission choices on offer, namely a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed DCT.

To ensure that the vehicle is fun to drive, Hyundai will likely tweak the suspension of the i20 N Line, to stiffen up the ride a little. Other than that, we expect the steering system to be recalibrated as well, to offer better feel and feedback compared to the standard model.

Hyundai i20 N Line will be available in two trim levels – N6 and N8 – with the latter getting the DCT option while iMT will come as standard. Compared to the regular model, it will sport a few changes to the exterior and interior design. On the outside, the vehicle will get a new front grille, redesigned bumpers (front and rear), side skirts, larger alloy wheels, dual-tip exhaust, and of course, ‘N Line’ badges on the nose and tail.

In the cabin, we expect the car to get an all-black interior theme with contrasting red stitching. The steering wheel will likely be a new three-spoke unit, and it will also get sporty metal pedals. Other features on offer include a digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, BlueLink connected car tech, ambient cabin lighting, automatic climate control, etc.

The forthcoming Hyundai i20 N Line is expected to be priced from Rs. 12 lakh onwards (ex-showroom), making it marginally more expensive than the top-spec trim of the standard i20. As for the competition, Volkswagen Polo TSI and Tata Altroz i-Turbo will be its closest rivals in the Indian market.