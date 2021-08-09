Hyundai i20 N Line Teased Officially; Launch This Year In India

Hyundai has announced officially that the first model from the N Line range of cars will be launched in India today

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today announced the impending debut of the N Line range of cars in the domestic market with the first one slated to arrive this year. Speaking on the introduction of N Line, S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said:

“As the country’s leading smart mobility solutions provider, Hyundai has been redefining the mobility landscape with products that take customer aspirations to new heights. The introduction of our N Line range to India, will induce sporty experiences like never before, making every drives a fun experience with products that personify excitement and athleticism.”

Targetting the new age Millennial and Gen Z customers, the Hyundai N Line will see expansion in the coming years. The second-largest carmaker in the country has said that it will follow three brand values: everyday excitement, accessibility for all and motorsport-inspired design cues with the N Line of cars.

Hyundai’s expertise in World Rally Championship has been well documented and the upcoming range of N Line cars will derive styling influence from the WRC machines. The brand has released a teaser video heralding the arrival of the N Line, which is essentially a sportier take on the regular models as opposed to the N performance sub-brand.

The video indicates the launch of the i20 N Line as a garage door with N Line branding lifts to partially show the front fascia of the hatchback wearing red body colour. It comes as no surprise as HMIL has been testing the i20 N Line for many months of public roads and it will have key exterior upgrades compared to the standard version.

It comprises dual exhaust pipes, a set of larger wheels, a larger front grille with N-Line badging, redesigned front bumper with a wider air inlet, and new side skirts. Other visual enhancements include contrast highlights and new side sills. On the inside, the Hyundai i20 N Line will gain sporty accents and contrast touches along with N Line branding.

We do expect mechanical changes to accompany the visual updates in the upcoming hatchback and its launch will more likely happen in the coming weeks. It could get stiffened suspension and beefier brakes to aid in improved handling characteristics. As for the performance, the existing 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine will continue to be utilised.

It develops a maximum power output of 120 PS and 172 Nm of peak torque, and the performance numbers should help in competing firmly against VW Polo TSI. A six-speed iMT and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission could be the transmission options.