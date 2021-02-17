Hyundai i20 N Line Spotted Testing In India Again; Launch Soon?

Hyundai i20 N Line features a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine producing around 118 bhp; gets a host of design enhancements

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is celebrating 25 years of presence in the domestic market currently. For long, it has stayed as the second-largest carmaker in the country and the largest exporter of passenger cars from Sriperumbudur plant in Tamil Nadu. Over the last two years, Hyundai consistently expanded its portfolio and the new models have indeed paid dividends.

Following the introduction of the third generation Grand i10 Nios, Hyundai replaced the Xcent with Aura compact sedan while the Verna and Tucson received their respective facelifts. The South Korean brand stepped into the compact SUV segment with the Venue in 2019 and last year, the new-gen Creta arrived making a huge impact. The brand also debuted the third-gen i20 last year.

Earlier this year, rumours surfaced on the internet indicated that the N Line would be considered for India and adding fuel to the speculations, the i20 N Line has been caught on camera at Mount Road in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The ‘N Line’ should not be confused with the ‘N’ sub-brand as the former is a sportier take on the regular model while the ‘N’ is a performance upgraded version.

The i20 premium hatchback competing against Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz and VW Polo is priced between Rs. 6.80 lakh and Rs. 11.33 lakh (ex-showroom). The N Line could be positioned at the top of the range further expanding the lineup. On the outside, it gets a host of design updates such as larger wheels, twin exhaust outlets and aggressive body kit.

The test mule was partially camouflaged hiding the front and rear ends as the blackened ORVMs and newly designed dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels can also be seen. As for the performance, the Hyundai i20 N Line uses a 1.0-litre turbo three-pot petrol kicking out 118 bhp and it can be optioned with a 48V mild-hybrid system internationally. The powertrain is mated to a six-speed manual.



The enhanced interior will feature N-branded sports seats with the N logo, contrast red stitching, N steering wheel, leather gear shift knob with red inserts, metal pedals, Bluelink technology and so on.