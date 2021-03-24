Hyundai i20 N Line Spied Testing Again In India; Launch Later This Year

Hyundai i20 N Line will likely use the same 1.0-litre three-pot turbo petrol engine delivering 120 PS and 172 Nm of peak torque

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has already begun testing the i20 N Line in the domestic market and the recent spy shot indicates that it could be close to a launch in the coming months. We do expect the i20 N Line to debut in the second half of this year and it will have styling differentiation compared to the standard third-generation i20, which went on sale in November 2020.

The latest i20 is based on the Euro-spec model that was introduced early last year and it has sporty exterior credentials as it gets thoroughly redesigned visuals. The N Line variant takes it a step above and it will be positioned at the top of the range. The premium hatchback is offered in wide engine options: a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol.

The new spy picture of the Hyundai i20 N Line has the front and rear covered in a black wrap but some of the design enhancements can be clearly seen. It comes with updated bumpers, blackened front grille in a new mesh pattern, new N Line badging, sportier side skirts, dual exhaust pipes offering throatier note, faux rear diffuser, fog lamps resembling the i30 N hot hatchback, two-tone alloy wheels and a host of other updates.

In the international markets, the Hyundai i20 N Line is sold in Aurora Black, Brass, Phantom Black and Polar White with black roof colour schemes. The cabin is similar to the regular i20 in a number of ways except for the addition of N Line badging, contrast red stitching, metal pedals, sports seats, N-spec gear knob, etc.

As for the performance, India will likely continue with the 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine. It is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 120 PS and 172 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT.

Mechanically, it is expected to get a firmer suspension for improved ride quality. The N Line variants of the regular models will help in expanding the portfolio further but the performance-spec N badged cars could be far fetched for India.