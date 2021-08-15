Hyundai i20 N Line Specs Leaked Ahead Of Launch, Gets 3 Variants

The upcoming Hyundai i20 N Line will be available with a single engine option – a 1.0L turbo-petrol motor, with 120 PS and 172 Nm on tap

Hyundai will soon introduce its ‘N Line’ sub-brand in the Indian market, starting with the i20 N Line, which is expected to go on sale here in the coming weeks. Before the new model’s official launch confirmation, its Type Approval documents have leaked online, revealing the vehicle’s specifications and trim levels.

The India-spec Hyundai i20 N Line will be available in three variants – N6 iMT, N8 iMT, and N8 DCT. The vehicle will come exclusively with a 1.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-3 petrol engine, which is rated at 120 PS of peak power and 172 Nm of maximum torque. The transmission options will consist of a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed DCT.

The above-mentioned engine and gearbox combos are available on the regular i20 as well. That said, the 1.2-litre NA petrol engine and the 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine won’t be available on the N Line model. Other than that, there will be a few other differences on the i20 N Line compared to the standard version, primarily in terms of styling.

The upcoming model will have a sportier exterior design compared to the regular i20. It will get a new front grille, side skirts, redesigned bumpers (front and rear), larger 17-inch alloy wheels, a dual-tip exhaust, and of course, ‘N Line’ badging. We also expect new dual-tone colour options to be available on the vehicle.

The interior of the vehicle is expected to sport an all-black theme, likely with ‘N Line’ branding all around. The upholstery will likely be new, and it will also get a new three-spoke steering wheel and metal pedals (accelerator and brake). The features on offer will include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, ambient cabin lighting, etc.

Also, Hyundai will tweak the suspension and steering of the vehicle, to improve the handling and driving feel. Thus, even though there is no gain in power, the i20 N Line will be sportier to drive. As for the price, we expect this upcoming model to have a starting price of around Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom), and upon launch, it will rival the likes of Volkswagen Polo TSI and Tata Altroz i-Turbo in the Indian market.