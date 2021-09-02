Hyundai i20 N Line Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 9.84 Lakh

Hyundai i20 N Line uses a 1.0-litre three-cylinder T-GDi petrol engine developing 120 PS maximum power and 172 Nm of peak torque

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today announced the launch of the i20 N Line in the domestic market and is priced from Rs. 9.84 lakh (ex-showroom). Exclusively retailed through 188 ‘Signature’ outlets across 97 cities in India, it helps in expanding the range of the premium hatchback further. The i20 gained its third generation in 2020 and it has been quite successful but the rivalry has only intensified from Baleno and Altroz.

The top-spec Hyundai i20 N Line has been made available in a total of two variants: N6 and N8 and it gets features from the high-end Asta grade while Wonder Warranty options are also provided with free BlueLink subscription and 3-year roadside assistance. The i20 N Line is one of the eleven N Line models Hyundai has in its global portfolio.

Offered in multiple colour schemes such as Fiery Red with Black Roof, Thunder Blue, Fiery Red, Titan Grey, Thunder Blue with Black Roof and Polar White, the dual-tone colours will shell out an additional Rs. 15,000 off your pocket. The Hyundai i20 N Line comes with a host of visual revisions to differentiate itself from the regular version.

Hyundai i20 N Line Variants Price (Ex-Showroom, New Delhi) 1. N6 iMT Rs. 9.84 lakh 2. N8 iMT Rs. 10.87 lakh 3. N8 DCT Rs. 11.75 lakh

Hyundai i20 N Line Specs Units Engine 1.0L turbo three-cylinder petrol Power 120 PS Torque 172 Nm Transmission Six-Speed iMT/Seven-Speed DCT

Elements like the N Line badging and contrast accents take inspiration from Hyundai’s title-winning WRC programme with the i20. Up front, the N Line gains a sharper redesigned bumper, N Line badging on the sporty chequered flag-inspired grille, and muscular bonnet lines. A set of 17-inch two-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels with red callipers as in the global model is provided along with a contrast roof finish.

Other exterior enhancements include restyled bumper, dual exhaust pipes and a faux rear diffuser. Stepping inside the cabin, the Hyundai i20 N Line boasts an all-black interior theme with N Line specific inserts and contrast seat stitching alongside N Line accents on the multi-functional steering wheel and gear lever.

Under the bonnet, the second-largest carmaker in the country continues with the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine developing around 120 PS maximum power and 172 Nm of peak torque. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine equipped variants are currently priced between Rs. 8.81 lakh and Rs. 11.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

The equipment list is certainly brimmed with electronic stability control, hill assist control, vehicle stability management, seven-speaker Bose premium audio, chequered flag design leather seats with N logo, contrast red interior highlights, disc brakes on all four wheels, 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with Navigation, BlueLink connectivity, etc.

The engine is paired with a six-speed iMT transmission as standard and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic unit is an option with claimed fuel economy of 20 kmpl and 20.25 kmpl respectively. On the mechanical side, the suspension has been retuned for improved handling while the exhaust note is sportier than in the standard model.