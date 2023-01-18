Hyundai i20 N Line Is The Sportiest Hot Hatch Enthusiasts Crave For

Hyundai i20 N Line has a stunning exterior emphasising sportiness and is backed up by a long list of features and worthy top-end upgrades

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) introduced the i20 N Line in the domestic market just over a year ago. It is the sportier version of the premium hatchback that has been one of the best sellers in its segment and boy did it deliver! The i20 is already an eye-catcher and the N Line variant further upped the ante in terms of visuals and other specifications.

Offered in the top-level N6 and N8 variants, the Hyundai i20 N Line is loaded with features and technologies and topping them all off is certainly the overall looks. In comparison to the standard i20, the i20 N Line comes with exterior and interior enhancements alongside a number of mechanical revisions and a sportier exhaust note.

Taking design inspiration from Hyundai’s title-winning WRC race machines, the i20 N Line features a sleeker restyled bumper, N Line badging on the prominent chequered flag-inspired front grille, aggressive bonnet creases, a set of newly designed 17-inch dual-tone diamond cut alloy wheels with contrast red callipers and a contrast roof finish.

The customers will also be treated with an updated bumper, twin exhaust tips and a faux rear diffuser. In a similar fashion to the myriad of updates on the outside, the cabin gains a host of revisions as well further differentiating itself from the standard variant. The interior is equipped with N Line specific inserts, supplemented by the all-black cabin theme.

One would get contrast seat stitching and N Line accents on the multi-functional steering wheel and gear lever, chequered flag design leather seats with the N logo, and contrast red interior finishes to further elevate the sporty stance. The equipment list of the Hyundai i20 N Line comprises a seven-speaker Bose premium audio system, a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with Navigation and BlueLink connectivity as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

The South Korean auto major also sells the i20 N Line with hill assist control, vehicle stability management, electronic stability control, disc brakes on all four wheels and aluminium pedals. As for the performance, the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged GDI petrol engine is utilised and is paired with a six-speed MT or a seven-speed DCT.

The firmed up suspension for greater handling and the sportier exhaust note add to its character of being the sportiest model in terms of looks and performance in its segment. The highly responsive chassis comes in handy while the increased stopping power and the overall agility puts a big grin on your face whenever you’re behind the wheel.

Put simply, it is made for enthusiasts who love to drive and want to stand out from the crowd! The powertrain is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 120 PS and 172 Nm of peak torque as it is well suited for city driving as well as long saddle hours on the highway with lasting comfort.

More importantly, it is also practical with a claimed fuel efficiency of 20 kmpl for the manual variant and 20.25 kmpl for the DCT. Hyundai also provides Wonder Warranty options with a free BlueLink subscription and 3-year roadside assistance. Buyers will have a wide selection of colour choices too: Fiery Red with Black Roof, Thunder Blue, Fiery Red, Titan Grey, Thunder Blue with Black Roof and Polar White.