Hyundai i20 First Made-in-India Car With Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

The i20 comes equipped with some of the best-in-class features, while also gets the most powerful powertrains in the premium hatchback segment

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) recently launched the third-gen version of the popular i20 hatchback in the country, and just like the previous-gen model, the new-gen hatch has set new standards in the premium hatchback segment. The i20 comes packed up to the brim with features, and is certainly the most feature-rich car in the segment.

While the i20 is better equipped than all its rivals, it also challenges cars one or two segments above it, as far as features are concerned. While the top-end Asta variants get a class-leading 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, the mid-level Sportz trim gets a smaller 8.0-inch unit.

Surprisingly, the smaller 8.0-inch screen offers a unique connectivity feature that the top-end variants do not offer. The Sportz variant of the new-gen i20 comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto – something that is currently not offered with any other car in the Indian market under Rs 40 lakh.

The Sportz trim can be had with either of the three available powertrains. That being said, the Sportz 1.2L petrol 5MT is priced at Rs 7.60 lakh, while the 1.2L petrol IVT will set you back by Rs 8.60 lakh. The 1.0L turbo petrol engine on the Sportz trim can only be had with a 6-speed iMT (clutch-less manual), and this variant will cost you Rs 8.80 lakh. On the other hand, the i20 Sportz 1.5L diesel 6MT costs Rs 9 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

The 1.2-litre four-cylinder NA petrol engine puts out 83 PS (88 PS with IVT) of max power, along with 115 Nm of peak torque. The 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine has a power and torque output of 120 PS and 172 Nm respectively.

Apart from the aforementioned iMT, the turbo petrol powertrain can also be had with a 7-speed DCT. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre oil burner is rated at 100 PS/240 Nm, and comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission as standard. The Hyundai hatchback rivals the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz, VW Polo, Honda Jazz and Toyota Glanza in the market.