Hyundai i20 Active Removed From Official Website, Discontinued?

It looks like the Hyundai i20 Active has been discontinued by its carmaker as its have been removed from the official website of Hyundai Motor India Ltd

It has emerged that Hyundai Motor India Ltd, the second-largest-selling car company of India, has removed the details of the Hyundai i20 Active from its official website. In all likelihood, this is an indication of the company’s plans of discontinuing the crossover-inspired version of its B2-segment offering. Another possibility is that the car has been temporarily taken off the website ahead of uploading of the details of the BSVI variant.

Compared to the Hyundai Elite i20, the i20 Active has a slightly more rugged look due to a handful of minor updates it carries. For example, the bumpers and the grille are new, while even the alloy wheels look a tad different. Another big reason is its higher overall height than the standard version.

The Hyundai i20 Active has been available with petrol and diesel engine options. While the former is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, Kappa petrol engine that produces 82 bhp @ 6,000 rpm and 115 Nm at 4,000 rpm, the latter comes with a 1.4-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged motor that produces a maximum power of 89 bhp @ 4,000 rpm and a peak torque of 220 Nm @ 1,500-2,750 rpm. The petrol engine comes with a 5-speed manual transmission, but the diesel unit is linked to a 6-speed manual unit.

Both the engine options have been BSVI-compliant and none of them used to be sold with an optional automatic transmission. The direct rivals of the crossover-style version of the i20 include Ford Freestyle and Honda WR-V. It’s not known if the company would update the Active with BSVI-compliant engines but it’s worth mentioning here that the 1.4-litre oil-burner is on its way out due to its inability to achieve compliance with the new norms.

It’s also important to mention here that the Hyundai i20 Active received an updated back in November last year. Back then, the small car was launched at a starting price of Rs 7.74 lakh (ex-showroom) and was sold in three trims – S, SX and SX dual tone.

The 2019 Hyundai i20 Active was launched with an updated safety package that carried the mandatory standard equipment, viz. reverse parking sensors, reverse camera, high-speed alert system and front seatbelt reminder. Compared to the previous version, the updated model was Rs 2,000 costlier.