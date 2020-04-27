Hyundai i10 N Line Variant Spied Testing Without Any Camouflage

Hyundai i10 N Line will launch in Europe later this year and under it hood, it will pack the same 1.0-litre T-GDi turbocharged engine that’s available in the India-spec i10 Nios Turbo

The Hyundai i10 N Line has been spotted sans any camouflage for the first time ever. The car seems to be in the final stages of testing and will soon become the fourth model in the company’s N Line range. It will be powered by the same 1.0-litre T-GDi engine as the India-spec model, albeit, in a slightly different tuning.

Compared to the regular version, the upcoming Hyundai i10 N Line will look more styling as it will get several styling cues from the South Korean carmaker’s high-performance sub-brand Hyundai N.

The upcoming model will feature a sportier set of bumpers with a skid plate for the front one and a diffuser for the rear. It will also have a distinctive single-piece grille with diagonally positioned LED DRLs. A highlight of the side profile will be 16-inch alloy wheels, while the rear-end will sport a twin-tip exhaust.

The Hyundai i10 Line will feature several red-coloured highlights to announce its sportier nature. These will comprise red highlights on the skid plate and the diffuser, red accents on the front grille, red pin-striping on the the wheels and a red-coloured i10 logo on the C-pillar. Another exclusive bit will be the N Line badge on the grille and the front fenders.

The interior of the Hyundai i10 N Line will sport several attractive elements, including a steering wheel wrapped in perforated leather, more premium upholstery and a unique gear lever. It will also have sports pedals in a brushed metal finish and slip-resistant rubber pads. The seat covers will have red stitching and N Logo. The same will be found on the gearshift lever and steering wheel.

Like we said, powering the Hyundai i10 N Line will be the same 1.0-litre T-GDi turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine that powers the Turbo variant of the Grand i10 Nios in India. However, the motor will be retuned for additional power. The India-spec model offers a maximum power of 100 PS and a peak torque of 172 Nm. The motor comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.