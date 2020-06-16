Hyundai i10 N Line Launched In Germany At Rs 16 Lakh

The Hyundai i10 N Line comes equipped with a 1.0-litre TGDi turbocharged petrol engine producing 100 PS of max power and 172 Nm of torque, linked to a 5-speed MT

Hyundai Motor has launched its most affordable N Line model in Germany, i.e. i10 N Line. The manufacturer has priced the car at EUR 18,790, which converts to Rs 16.16 lakh in Indian currency. The i10 N Line is being produced at the company’s Assan Otomotiv Sanayi facility, located in Izmit, Turkey.

The i10 sold in the foreign markets is based on the Grand i10 Nios sold in the Indian market. Hence, the N Line variant also looks similar to the India-spec hatchback in terms of design. Over the Euro-spec i10, the N Line models get some performance oriented updates as well as the N Line specific character package, which makes the hatch look sporty.

The car shown in the revelation video gets the same Performance Blue shade as other Hyundai N-badged models. It also gets a new single-piece grille up front, featuring N Line logo and red accents. The glossy black grille is flanked by tri-bar LED daytime running lights. The car also gets a contrasting red front splitter.

Moving on to the sides, the hot hatch gets 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a red N Line badge on the front fenders, as well as red-coloured i10 logo on the C-pillar. At the rear, the i10 N Line comes equipped with a chrome dual-tip exhaust and a glossy black faux diffuser with a red accent line.

The cabin of the car is no different. Unlike the dual-tone treatment seen on the regular i10, the i10 N Line gets an all-black interior with red inserts and N badging here and there. Powering the car is a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TGDi turbocharged petrol engine that puts out 100 PS of maximum power, along with 172 Nm of peak torque.

The engine comes coupled to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. Interestingly, this is the same powertrain that is currently offered with the Turbo variants of the Grand i10 Nios in the Indian market. However, with a starting price of Rs 7.7 lakh (ex-showroom), the Grand i10 Nios Turbo is much more affordable than the German-spec i10 N Line.