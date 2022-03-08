Hyundai Holi Discounts [March 2022] – Santro, Grand i10 Nios, Aura, i20

This month (March 2022), Hyundai is offering some alluring Holi discounts on a few passenger vehicles in its lineup in the Indian market

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has announced some attractive discounts for its vehicles for this month. If you wish to purchase a new vehicle right now, perhaps to commemorate the festival of Holi, you should definitely check out Hyundai’s offers for March 2022. We have detailed these deals and discounts below.

On Hyundai Santro, a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 is available on Era trim, while the CNG variants get no cash discount. On all other variants, the cash discount is worth Rs. 15,000 on MY2022 models, and Rs. 25,000 on MY2021 models.

As for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, the cash discount is worth Rs. 35,000, but only on the 1.0L turbo-petrol version. The same is worth Rs. 10,000 on the 1.2L NA petrol and 1.2L turbo-diesel variants, while the CNG variants don’t have any cash discount on offer.

Hyundai Aura’s 1.0L turbo-petrol version gets a cash discount of Rs. 35,000, while the CNG version doesn’t have any cash discounts. The same on the 1.2L NA petrol and 1.2L turbo-diesel variants is worth Rs. 10,000.

Hyundai’s premium hatchback – i20 – gets a cash discount of Rs. 25,000, but only on the 1.0L petrol iMT variants (MY2021 model only). All other Hyundai cars – i20 N Line, Venue, Creta, Verna, Alcazar, Elantra, Tuscon, and Kona EV – have no official discounts or deals available.

Model Cash discount Exchange bonus Hyundai Santro (Era trim) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 Hyundai Santro (CNG variants) 0 Rs. 10,000 Hyundai Santro (other variants) Rs. 15,000(MY2022)/Rs. 25,000 (MY2021) Rs. 10,000 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (1.0L petrol) Rs. 35,000 Rs. 10,000 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (1.2L petrol, 1.2L diesel) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (CNG variants) 0 Rs. 10,000 Hyundai Aura (1.0L petrol) Rs. 35,000 Rs. 10,000 Hyundai Aura (1.2L petrol, 1.2L diesel) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 Hyundai Aura (CNG variants) 0 Rs. 10,000 Hyundai i20 (1.0L petrol iMT) Rs. 25,000 (MY2021) Rs. 10,000 Hyundai i20 (1.5L diesel MT) 0 (MY2021) Rs. 10,000 Hyundai i20 (other variants) 0 (MY2021) 0 Corporate discounts available, worth Rs. 3,000 on MY2022 models and Rs. 5,000 on MY2021 models

Also, the manufacturer is offering an exchange bonus worth Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 (Rs. 5,000 on MY2021 models) on all above-mentioned cars – Santro, Grand i10 Nios, Aura, and i20 (1.0L iMT and 1.5L MT variants only).