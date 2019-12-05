Hyundai Hints Launching Nexo FCEV In India; Feasibility Study Begins

Hyundai has announced to have begun the feasibility study of Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles in India to expand its greener mobility ecosystem

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today officially announced that it has begun studying the feasibility of FCEV (Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle) vehicles domestically as part of expanding its green mobility fleet. This is part of consolidating the second-largest carmaker in the country’s commitment towards the zero-emission ecosystem.

At the International Organisation of Motor Vehicles Manufacturer (OICA) conference held between November 26 and 29 in Mumbai, Korea Manufacturers’ Association (KAMA) explained the areas of development in the FCEV technology alongside the commercial success of Hyundai’s Nexo. The South Korean auto major entered the EV space in July 2019 as the Kona Electric was launched with 452 km driving range on a single charge.

The speculations surrounding the Nexo’s debut have come and gone in recent times and since the feasibility study is being conducted, there is a high chance of the crossover entering the market in the near future, mostly in 2021. As FCEVs filter and purify the air during the drive, there is no harmful greenhouse gas being produced.

Nearly 100 per cent of the particulates are purified when the air filters through the FCEVs and thus cleaning the environment. The Nexo was on display at the India-Korean Business Summit in New Delhi back in February last year and it could be brought into the country via CBU channel. In international markets, the Nexo is claimed to do zero to 100 kmph in just 9.2 seconds and has a top speed of 179 kmph.

The Nexo comes equipped with a hydrogen fuel tank having a capacity of over 52 litres and in the South Korean market, the FCEV has a claimed driving range of around 800 km and it could reach 1,000 km under the Indian cycle. The key advantage of FCEVs over the regular electric vehicles is the higher range and lesser charging time.

The hydrogen fuel tank of the Nexo can be refilled in just five minutes. The five-seater crossover gets a futuristic styling from Hyundai and is unlike any other model from the brand. It features sleeker headlight assembly, wide grille section with unique inserts, raked windshield, sloping roofline, wheel arch cladding, wraparound LED tail lamps, etc.

Stepping inside the cabin, the Hyundai Nexo gets a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, front seats with heated and ventilated function, steering wheel with mounted controls, Krell premium music system, seven-inch instrument cluster and driver-assistive as well as safety features.