Hyundai Has Hiked The Price of Exter By Almost Rs.16,000

Hyundai Exter is doing very well in the market and has kept the cash registers busy in the past few months since its release and managed to sell a little over 23,000 units

In the past few months, the Korean manufacturer has been on a roll with its models Creta, Exter and Venue doing very well in the market. The Exter being a new product has managed to attract many customers due to its features, practicality, and design as well as competitive price range.

The Hyundai Exter was initially introduced with prices ranging from Rs.6 Lakh for the base variant and Rs.10 Lakh for the top-end variant. Hyundai has now increased its prices by up to Rs.16,000.

Interestingly, the prices of the base EX manual and the top-end SX(O) Connect AMT variants remain the same, while the prices of SX(O) Connect MT and AMT dual-tone variants have been hiked by Rs.5,000. The rest of the variants have seen an increase in price by up to Rs.10,400.

The Exter is powered by a 1.2-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that puts out 82bhp of power and 114Nm of torque, coupled with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT unit. The same engine is CNG compatible as well, so you can get a CNG variant that produces 67bhp of power and 95Nm of torque mated to only a 5-speed manual transmission. It is also a safe car as it comes with 6 airbags, ESC, and ABS with EBD, as standard across all variants.

Hyundai is ramping up its entire lineup and highlighting its commitment towards safety by making 6 airbags standard across all the models and all the variants of its entire lineup. It is currently en route to introducing ADAS to most of its models and might make it standard across all in a few years.

The next model to receive the ADAS will be the Creta facelift which will be released early next year and Hyundai has pretty high hopes for the car as the current model itself is the highest-selling mid-size SUV and with the updated model it is expected to do better.