Hyundai Great India Drive 5.0 Flagged Off From Gurugram

Hyundai Great India Drive 5.0 aims to capture unique stories and memories across the country and we are thrilled to be a part of it driving the Venue

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has flagged off the fifth chapter of the ‘Great India Drive’ from the company’s Corporate HQ in Gurugram, Haryana. The ‘Great India Drive’ 5.0 explores stories of people and places playing a significant role in the country’s progress. Speaking about the drive, S. S. Kim, Managing Director & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), said,

“Over the last 25 years, HMI has played a pivotal role in introducing modern & advanced technologies that have helped realize the vision of Progress for Humanity. Our endeavour is to connect people with quality time by introducing innovating solutions built on three pillars of Intelligent Technology, Sustainability and Innovation.”

The fifth edition of the Great India Drive continues to capture unique moments and journeys across India as Creta, Venue, Alcazar and i20 N Line are part of this moment. At the flag-off ceremony, the second-largest carmaker in the country also shared the MoU for its Pond Restoration project, with Yash Garg, Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram.

Hyundai will undertake the development of three ponds, one each in Sohna, Pataudi and Farrukhnagar blocks of Gurugram in collaboration with Gurujal Society. They will have the potential to recharge 93 million litres of groundwater every year. A unique Town Hall project with a road safety campaign message of ‘Dhyan Do’, which will emphasise road safety and self-health care of Public/Private transport drivers has also been announced.

ConceptualiSed to capture unique stories across India, the ‘Great India Drive’ witnesses four Hyundai models showcasing the many facets of mobility as they are driven across picturesque locations in India. In the new edition, Hyundai has come up with 25 unique journeys to dovetail with the brand’s quarter-century of operations in India.

At the Hyundai Great India drive, we at Gaadiwaadi worked closely with Save Aravali Trust on this memorable journey in the Hyundai Venue as their perseverance to preserve nature and wildlife has been inspiring and we are honoured to be part of helping them with saplings. Save Aravali Trust is a volunteer group that works for the betterment of Aravali, the oldest mountain range of India, by aiding in preserving the wildlife and greenery.

We have visited the Save Aravali trust in Hyundai Venue with saplings to help in planting them along with raising awareness over water conservation and afforestation as well as wildlife care over a period of one week.