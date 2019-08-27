Hyundai Grand i10 vs Grand i10 Nios: What’s the Difference?

Hyundai has recently launched the Grand i10 Nios in India which is the successor to the Grand i10 we all know about. But what is the difference between the two?

Remember the Hyundai Grand i10? Well, there is now a new version of it called as the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios but interestingly, both the cars will still be sold alongside each other. The catch is that the older generation of the car is only available for fleet purposes. Hyundai says that the suffix ‘Nios’ means ‘more’. So, what are the differences between the two cars? We list them down for you below.

Design:

Let’s start with the exteriors. Right from first glance, you will notice that the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios feels bigger and that’s actually because it is. The Nios is 40 mm longer and 20 mm wider whereas the height remains identical. But the biggest visual impact comes from the increase in wheelbase which too is up by 25mm.

In terms of looks, the Nios looks far more modern and up to date design-wise which has a bit of European flair to it. The biggest attraction is the new and wider grille which is flanked by boomerang-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights that look sharp and stylish.

The Nios also gets projector headlamps and fog lamps and the bonnet is more sculpted than before. It also gets new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels similar to what we saw in the Hyundai Venue and it also gets the Gi10 badging on the C-pillar. At the back, it gets new taillights and bumper.

Cabin:

Stepping inside, the Grand i10 Nios offers a dual-tone interior but this time in a new colour layout as it now also gets coloured glovebox with the contrasting tone reaching out and covering the door handles as well.

The older Grand i10 used a black and beige interior whereas the Nios uses dual-tone grey interiors which makes the cabin feel light and airy. You also get newly shaped AC vents, a new steering wheel design, an updated climate zone control centre and an added compartment space above the glovebox.

Features:

This brings us to the features. The Grand i10 comes with a 6.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth connectivity and Mirror Link. It also offers automatic AC, height-adjustable driver seat, push-button engine start/stop and a rear parking camera with sensors.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios offers all of the above and then some more. It gets a bigger 7.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a more informative instrument cluster thanks to the new 5.2-inch Multi-Information Display (MID), wireless phone charging, a rear power outlet and an all-new Arkamys premium sound system. Keep in mind, though, that these are offered in the top-spec variant for both the models.

Engine:

Both the cars are powered by the same engines in the exact same state of tune. Let’s start with the petrol engine option. This is a 1.2-litre unit that makes 82 bhp of power and 114 Nm of torque. In the older Grand i10 it comes in BS-IV-compliant guise whereas the Nios has this in a BS-VI compliant spec.

The other difference is in terms of gearboxes that are offered with this engine. Both the cars can have this engine along with a 5-speed manual gearbox but when it comes to the automatic gearbox options, then the Grand i10 offers it with a 4-speed AT unit and the Nios offers it with a 5-speed AMT transmission.

Coming to the diesel engine, both the cars are powered BS-IV emission norm compliant engines. This is a 1.2-litre unit that makes 74 bhp of power and 190 Nm of torque and can be had with a 5-speed manual gearbox for both the cars. As for the automatic gearbox options, the Grand i10 doesn’t offer one whereas the Grand i10 Nios offers the choice of a 5-speed AMT transmission.

These engines, however, differ mainly in terms of fuel efficiency that they offer. Grand i10 petrol offers 19.4 km/l with manual transmission and 17.5 km/l with automatic transmission. The Grand i10 diesel offers 24.8 km/l of fuel economy.

The Grand i10 Nios petrol, on the other hand, offers 20.7 km/l with a manual gearbox and 20.5 km/l with the AMT gearbox. The Nios diesel delivers 26.2 km/l for both manual as well as AMT gearbox options. This means the new Grand i10 Nios is more fuel-efficient in every single drivetrain option.

Price:

The Hyundai Grand i10 starts at Rs 4.98 lakh and goes till Rs 7.09 lakh for petrol engine options whereas the Grand i10 Nios starts at 5 lakh and goes till 6.98 lakh for the same. The Grand i10 with a diesel engine ranges from Rs 6.14 lakh to Rs 7.63 lakh whereas the Nios ranges from Rs 6.7 lakh to 7.99 lakh. The Nios-specific diesel AMT variant costs Rs 7.85 lakh.

To sum it up, the Grand i10 Nios is only slightly more expensive than the older Grand i10 but keep in mind that these are introductory prices and could be revised later on (all prices ex-showroom).