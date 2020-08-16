Hyundai Grand i10 Sales Up By 65% In July 2020

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios rivals the likes of the Ford Figo, Tata Tiago as well as the Maruti Suzuki Swift in the Indian market

Hyundai Motor India Ltd launched a new-gen model for the Grand i10 in the Indian market in August last year, and sales numbers suggest that the update has certainly managed to further strengthen the hatchback’s foothold in the country. The Korean carmaker has managed to sell 8368 units of the Grand i10 in the month of July 2020.

As compared to the same month last year, the sales have increased by 65 per cent, since Hyundai could only sell 5081 units of the hatch in July 2019. On the other hand, the Grand i10 recorded a massive 133 per cent month-on-month growth in terms of sales, with Hyundai selling 3593 Grand i10s in June 2020.

Talking about the Grand i10 Nios, the car comes equipped with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, a 1.2-litre diesel engine, a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, as well as a 1.2-litre petrol-CNG powertrain. The NA petrol engine has a power and torque output of 83 PS and 114 Nm respectively, which comes down to 69 PS and 95 Nm when had with the CNG kit.

The 1.2-litre oil burner puts out 75 PS of maximum power, along with 190 Nm of peak torque, while the 1.0-litre TGDi turbo petrol generates 100 PS power and 172 Nm torque. The 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engines can be had with either a 5-speed manual transmission, or an optional AMT gearbox, while the turbo-petrol and petrol-CNG powertrains comes with the former as standard.

Hyundai has packed the Grand i10 Nios up to the brim with features. Its equipment list includes R15 diamond-cut alloy wheels, electrically adjustable and foldable wing mirrors, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 5-inch digital speedo with MID, steering-wheel mounted audio and Bluetooth controls, a wireless phone charger, automatic climate control and more.

Hyundai currently retails the Grand i10 Nios at a starting price of Rs 5.06 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 8.29 lakh for the top-end trim. On the other hand, the previous-gen Grand i10 is available in Magna and Sportz trims only, priced at Rs 5.89 lakh and Rs 5.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) respectively.