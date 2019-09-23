Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS With 1.0L Engine Launch Soon? Spied On Test

Hyundai unveiled the all-new i10 N Line at the Frankfurt Motorshow that can possibly come as Grand i10 NiosTurbo model in India

While Hyundai recently unveiled the all-new Euro-spec i10 and i10 N Line at the Frankfurt Motorshow, a recent spy image has emerged from India that reveals that Hyundai might be contemplating an option to bring the Turbo engine variant to the Grand i10 Nios, or possibly a new model in the form of Grand i10 Nios N Line.

Hyundai doesn’t offer any N Line model to India to possibly the Grand i10 Nios N Line could be the South Korean brand’s first product under performance tag. However, Hyundai might add a Turbo variant to the Grand i10 Nios, just like it offers in the Venue in the form of the 1.0-litre Turbo engine that produces 120 PS.

The same engine will be added to the Grand i10 Nios Turbo, making it the most powerful hatchback in India and a true hot hatch. It will also have a stiffer suspension setup for better handling and driving dynamics.

The spy shots are heavily camouflaged but few elements reveal there are N Line inspired alloy wheel design and a floating dashtop mounted infotainment screen. Not only in India, the i10 N Line launched in Frankfurt was the first-ever Hyundai i10 N Line model.

The Hyundai i10 N Line is essentially the new-gen i10, which in turn is the Grand i10 Nios which was unveiled for the Indian market just last month and is different than the i10. If the model is based on Euro spec N Line i10, it will have a blacked radiator grille, circular LED DRLs with embedded hexagonal lighting elements, and dual exhaust system.

The standard Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is offered with a 1.2-litre BS-VI petrol engine and a 1.2-litre diesel engine which is not BS VI ready yet. The transmission choices include a 5-speed manual and 5-speed automated manual unit. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios N Line will also draw inspiration from Kia Picanto GT. Expect a price tag closer to Rs 9 Lakh and only a single variant.