Hyundai Grand i10 Nios vs Maruti Suzuki Swift – Price, Specs Comparison

Hyundai has aggressively priced the Grand i10 Nios at Rs. 4.99-7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and here is how it compares with arch-rival segment leader Maruti Swift

Following the footsteps of the first-gen i10, the second generation i10 entered the fray in September 2013 as Grand i10 and became a strong contender against Maruti Suzuki Swift. Over the last nearly six years, the Grand i10 found itself as the brand’s most sold model monthly within the domestic range most of the times.

However, as the competition grew, Hyundai responded with a brand new model dubbed the Grand i10 Nios. With a comprehensive exterior update and more premium interior bits and pieces, the New Grand i10 Nios takes the fight straight into the Maruti Swift’s quarters and here is how they compare when the price and features are taken into account.

The Maruti Swift is priced between Rs. 5.14 lakh and Rs. 8.89 lakh (ex-showroom) while the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios undercuts its main rivals by around Rs. 15,000 as the base variant costs Rs. 4.99 lakh. The range-topping Asta diesel manual is around Rs. 90,000 cheaper than the top-of-the-range Swift ZDi Plus AMT.

Specifications – Petrol Hyundai Grand I10 NIOS Maruti Suzuki Swift Engine 1.2 Litre BSVI Petrol Engine 1.2 Litre BSVI Petrol Engine Power 83 PS 83 PS Torque 114 nm 113 NM Transmission 5 Speed MT and 5 Speed AMT 5 Speed MT and 5 Speed AMT

Specifications – Diesel Hyundai Grand I10 NIOS Maruti Suzuki Swift Engine 1.2 Litre BSIV Diesel Engine 1.3 Litre BSIV Diesel Engine Power 75 PS 75 PS Torque 190 NM 190 NM Transmission 5 Speed MT and 5 Speed AMT 5 Speed MT and 5 Speed AMT

However, the straight-up comparison is with the Swift ZDi Plus manual that is quoted with a price tag of Rs. 8.43 lakh – around Rs. 45,000 more affordable than the Asta diesel MT. On paper, both the hatchbacks offer similarly specced petrol and diesel engines with manual and AMT transmission choices but the Swift has the slight upper hand on mileage – 0.5 kmpl in petrol and 2.2 kmpl in diesel.

Hyundai says the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is aimed at “athletic millennials” of age between 25 and 35 years and it comes packed with features like eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, voice recognition, segment-first wireless charging and eco-coating technology, automatic climate control system, rear AC vents with power outlet, smart key with push-button start & stop, electrically adjustable wing mirrors, headlamp escort, adjustable rear headrests, Arkamys sound system with four different modes, 5.3-inch digital speedo and cluster with MID and USB charger.

Dimensions Hyundai Grand I10 NIOS Maruti Suzuki Swift Length 3,805 mm 3,840 mm Width 1,680 mm 1,735 mm Height 1,520 mm 1,530 mm Wheelbase 2,450 mm 2,450 mm

The top-spec variants of the Maruti Swift offer equipment like seven-inch SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system, reverse parking camera, LED projector headlamps, auto headlamps with follow me home function, smart key with push-button start/stop, leather-wrapped steering wheel and much more. Additionally, the Nios and Swift are sold with standard safety features such as dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, seatbelt with pre-tensioners, high-speed alert, front seatbelt reminder and reverse parking sensors.

With features like wireless charging and eco-coating, the Grand i10 Nios does have a slight edge over the Swift in terms of equipment being offered. However, most of the necessary technologies and safety features available on both the hatchbacks are nearly identical. While the Nios has a striking exterior that is appealingly different from its predecessor, the Swift does have a charm of its own.

Between the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Maruti Swift, it is down to the individual preference as both the cars offer good value for money in every step of the way. But, since the Grand i10 Nios is brand new and has closed the gap to Swift in terms of all departments, it is definitely worth going for.