Hyundai Grand I10 Nios Vs Ford Figo: Specs Comparison

In our Hyundai Grand i10 Nios vs Ford Figo comparison, we pit the third generation of the i10 with the second generation of Ford Figo, which received a facelift earlier this year

The third generation of the i10, which is being sold as the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, recently went on sale in the country. The Nios has been positioned slightly above the Grand i10 and is being promoted as a more premium model. The third generation i10 even gets an AMT option instead of the torque-converter automatic gearbox of the second-gen model.

On the other hand, the Ford Figo received a facelift earlier this year and comes across as one of the most attractive looking models in the segment. Both these cars appear to be pretty good options for buyers in this class of the market. Our comparison of the Hyundai Grand i10 vs Ford Figo should help you find out which one of these two hatchbacks is a better option for you.

Hyundai Grand I10 Nios Vs Ford Figo Comparison – Exterior Design

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios features an all-new design that is more modern and attractive than that of the second-gen model. However, it retains the same cab forward, tallboy look as the earlier iterations.

On the other hand, the Ford Figo has a pretty European look with a chrome-plated grille that would remind you of MINI or even Aston Martin models when viewing the car front on. The recent set of updates, which include a new bumper and tweaked headlamps, make the car look classier than before.

The front façade of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios looks bolder than that of the earlier model, which is due to a sleeker set of headlamps and a bolder grille that has been programmed as per the company’s fluidic design language. Other highlights include a sculpted bumper. In the side profile, the Grand i10 Nios gets a large DLO, dual-tone machined alloy wheels premium roof rails and strong creases.

The latest Ford Figo, on the other hand, gets a more conventional design with a relatively low slung look and a sportier appearance. With the latest facelift, the Figo looks even better with new set of alloy wheels and a contrasting black roof on the top-end Blu variant. While the front and the side of the Figo have received a host of minor updates, the rear-end remains largely unchanged with the only differences being an updated set of taillamps and minor revision for the bumper.

Hyundai Grand I10 Nios Vs Ford Figo Comparison – Interior

The interior of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is a huge improvement over that of its predecessor. The cabin has a dual-tone colour theme, which is the same as that of the previous version. The interior of the Grand i10 also gets a wide range of features, the most outstanding of which include wireless smartphone charging pod and floating-type touchscreen infotainment unit that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The instrument console of the Grand i10 Nios features a semi-digital instrument cluster, while the dashboard and other panels are made up of high-quality materials. There are plenty of storage spaces around the cabin, including near the centre console and in the door pads. The glovebox also gets a cooling feature and the interior has rear AC vents. Additionally, the cabin gets climate control, cruise control and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

On the other hand, the Ford Figo comes with an all-black paint scheme which doesn’t look as premium as that of the Grand i10 Nios. The cabin is also not as airy, which is due to the lesser height. Also, the car’s updated dashboard comes with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that neither supports Android Auto nor Apple CarPlay.

It may be noted here that both the cars do not get connected features apps. That said, the Figo gets Bluetooth and rear parking camera along with an in-built navigation system. Compared to the Nios, the Figo gets analogue instrumentation with MID. Also, the Figo misses out on the rear aircon vents.

Like the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, the Ford Figo gets many storage spaces around the cabin. There’s a huge glove compartment, large door pockets and even storage spaces around the seats. The car also gets automatic climate control and auto-dimming rear view mirror. Both the cars here come with a range of safety features.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Ford Figo come with front airbags, ABS with EBD, and front seatbelt reminder and rear parking sensors. Additionally, the Ford Figo even gets as many as six airbags on the top-end variant, including front, side and curtain airbags.

Hyundai Grand I10 Nios Vs Ford Figo Comparison – Specifications

Dimensions

Interestingly, the Ford Figo, which doesn’t feel as spacious as the Grand i10 Nios, is a bigger vehicle than its South Korean adversary. At 3,941 mm, it’s 136 mm longer. Moreover, it’s 24 mm wider and even 5 mm taller.

The Nios, on the other hand, offers 3-litres of additional boot space, which is only marginally more. In spite of the bigger dimensions, however, the Grand i10 Nios ends up feeling more spacious due to its cab forward design and a tallboy-ish architecture, which focusses on maximizing the cabin space. The larger greenhouse also helps.

Dimensions Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Ford Figo Length 3,805 mm 3,941 mm Width 1,680 mm 1,704 mm Height 1,520 mm 1,525 mm Wheelbase 2,450 mm 2,490 mm Boot space 260 litres 257 litres

Engine and Transmission

While the Ford Figo is available with as many as three engine options, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is currently available only with a single motor. The Figo is available with two petrol engine options – 1.2-litre and 1.5-litre, while the Nios is available only with a 1.2-litre motor. The smaller petrol engine of the Figo offers a maximum power of 96 PS and a peak torque of 120 Nm. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

On the other hand, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios comes with an 83 PS 1.2-litre motor that offers a peak torque of 113 Nm. It is available with both 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT options. While it’s the Figo’s 1.2-litre petrol engine that is more powerful on the paper, it’s actually the Nios that feels better to drive. This is due to better gearing and a stronger low-end torque delivery.

On the other hand, those who are looking for an exciting engine performance can even pick up the 1.5-litre petrol variant of the Figo. This four-cylinder engine produces a maximum power of 123 PS and a peak torque of 150 Nm.

The only transmission option on offer is a 6-speed torque-converter unit which has replaced the 6-speed dual-clutch automatic unit of the pre-facelift model. While the petrol engine of the Nios has a max. fuel mileage of 20.7 kmpl, the Figo offers a peak mileage of 20.4 kmpl with its 1.2-litre petrol engine and of 16.3 kmpl with its 1.5-litre petrol engine.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Ford Figo Engine Type 1.2-litre 1.2-litre/1.5-litre Power 83 PS 96 PS/123 PS Torque 113 Nm 120 Nm/150 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT/6-speed AT Fuel Mileage 20.7 kmpl/20.5 kmpl 20.4 kmpl/16.3 kmpl Emission Type BS-VI BS-IV

Currently, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is not available with a diesel engine option. On the other hand, the Ford Figo can be bought with a diesel motor that offers a good mix of mileage and performance. The 1.5-litre oil-burner produces a maximum power of 100 PS and a peak torque of 215 Nm.

The motor comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. It offers an ARAI-rated mileage of 25.5 kmpl. While the petrol motor of the Nios is BSVI-compliant, all the motors of the Figo conform to the BSIV emission norms. Also, the Grand i10 is very likely to get a BSVI-compliant 1.2-litre diesel engine option in the coming months, which means that the advantage that the Figo currently enjoys could be short-lived.

Hyundai Grand I10 Nios Vs Ford Figo Comparison Verdict

On sale in a price range of Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 7.14 lakh, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is slightly cheaper than the Ford Figo, which retails in a price bracket of Rs 5.23 lakh to Rs 7.69 lakh.

However, let’s not forget that the Figo is available with a powerful petrol engine option in the form of the 1.5-litre motor and even a diesel engine, which escalates the prices of its top-end model. Also, you can even get a slight discount on the Figo, which means that any sort of pricing advantage that the Nios enjoys is nullified.

The Ford Figo also offers better dynamics and as many as six-airbags on the top-end trim. However, it’s the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios that offers a more spacious cabin in spite of its smaller dimensions. It also offers a higher mileage and better ride quality. Plus, unlike the 1.2-litre engine option of the Figo, which is not available with an automatic option, the Grand i10 Nios is available with an optional AMT.

The only thing right now that works against the Nios is that it isn’t available with a diesel engine option. However, with the popularity of the diesel engine on a huge decline, even this disadvantage is mitigated to a fair extent. Hence, on most counts, the South Korean offering turns out to be the winner of our Hyundai Grand i10 vs Ford Figo comparison.