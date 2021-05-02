Hyundai Grand i10 Nios New Price Hike – Old Vs New Prices

Here, we have listed the latest prices of Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, as of April 2021, alongside the old price list

Hyundai India has announced a price hike on its vehicles this month, likely due to the increasing costs of raw materials and transportation. The Grand i10 Nios hatchback has also been affected by the latest price hike, and its updated prices are listed below.

The petrol-powered variants of Hyundai Grand i10 Nios have undergone a price hike ranging from Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 5,000, depending on the trim. The price of the ‘Magna’ trim, however, remains unchanged, while the prices of the CNG models have increased by Rs. 5,000.

As for the diesel variants, the ‘Magna Corporate Edition’ has not undergone any price hike. The prices of all other trims have gone up by Rs. 4,000. The Grand i10 Nios is now priced from Rs. 5.23 lakh to Rs. 8.45 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios April 2021 Price Hike – Petrol and CNG variants Trim New Price Old Price Era Rs. 5.23 lakh Rs. 5.19 lakh Magna Rs. 6.0 lakh Rs. 6.0 lakh Sportz Rs. 6.61 lakh Rs. 6.57 lakh Magna AMT Rs. 6.62 lakh Rs. 6.57 lakh Sportz Dual-Tone Rs. 6.91 lakh Rs. 6.87 lakh Sportz AMT Rs. 7.23 lakh Rs. 7.18 lakh Asta Rs. 7.38 lakh Rs. 7.33 lakh Sportz Turbo Rs. 7.83 lakh Rs. 7.81 lakh Asta AMT Rs. 7.86 lakh Rs. 7.81 lakh Sportz Turbo Dual-Tone Rs. 7.88 lakh Rs. 7.86 lakh Magna CNG Rs. 6.85 lakh Rs. 6.80 lakh Sportz CNG Rs. 7.38 lakh Rs. 7.33 lakh

In the Indian market, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is available with three engine options. The first one is a 1.2-litre petrol engine, which develops a peak power of 83 PS and a maximum torque of 114 Nm. This engine is available with two transmission choices – a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT.

The second one is a 1.2-litre turbo-diesel engine, which can belt out 75 PS and 190 Nm. It is also available with two gearbox options, consisting of a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT. The last engine choice is a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor, which pushes out 100 PS and 172 Nm, and comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios April 2021 Price Hike – Diesel variants Trim New Price Old Price Magna Rs. 7.16 lakh Rs. 7.12 lakh Magna Corporate Edition Rs. 7.31 lakh Rs. 7.31 lakh Sportz Rs. 7.69 lakh Rs. 7.65 lakh Sportz AMT Rs. 8.31 lakh Rs. 8.27 lakh Asta Rs. 8.45 lakh Rs. 8.41 lakh

Hyundai also offers a CNG option for the Grand i10 Nios, which adds a factory-fitted CNG kit to the 1.2L petrol powerplant. For people looking for affordable mobility, this is quite a practical choice. As for the competition, the Nios rivals the likes of Maruti Swift, Tata Tigor, Ford Figo, etc.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi