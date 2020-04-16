Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Gains CNG Variant, Priced From Rs. 6.63 Lakh

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios was launched in petrol and diesel engine variants but has now even gained a CNG variant that is available in Magna as well as Sportz trims

In its third generation now, the Hyundai i10 has been one of the most popular cars in its segment. Dubbed the Grand i10 Nios, the hatchback was launched in August 2019 and came to us in two variants – Petrol and Diesel. Now, however, it has even received a CNG variant that has gone on sale in two trims – Magna and Sportz. What this means is that while you do get a sufficiently long list of features on the CNG version, you can’t have all the bells and whistles offered in the Asta trim.

Prices of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG start at Rs 6.63 lakh, while the Sportz trim costs Rs 7.16 lakh. This makes the small car as much as Rs 73,000 costlier than the equivalent petrol trim. Given the low cost of CNG, it makes sense for those who have a highly monthly running to go for the CNG models.

It is worth mentioning here that the reduced gap in prices of petrol and diesel along with the huge price difference between the two engine variants has made it tough for many to justify buying a diesel vehicle over its petrol counterpart. However, this is exactly where the CNG version comes to rescue.

The Hyundai Grand i10 CNG is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-litre Kappa engine that produces a maximum power of 69PS and a peak torque of 95Nm. Compared to the petrol model, this is a drop of 14PS and 19NM. Also, unlike the petrol version, which is available with two transmission options in the form of a 5-speed manual and an AMT, the CNG model gets only the manual gearbox option.

Speaking of the features on offer, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sports variant comes with a sufficiently long list of features including an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto and Apple Carplay compatibility, automatic climate control, wireless smartphone charger, steering-mounted audio controls, projector headlamps and passive keyless entry.

However, as the new Hyundai Grand i10 CNG isn’t available in the top-spec Asta variant, it misses out on features such as rear adjustable seat headrests, rear washer and wiper and cooled glove compartment. The safety kit includes the same features as those available on the Asta and the new model comes with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and a rear view camera.

At the moment, there is no direct rival of the i10 Nios CNG as no other car in this segment gets a CNG variant. There have been talks of the Ford Figo getting a CNG variant in the coming time but there’s nothing official at this moment. As for the Maruti Swift, it’s now available only with a petrol engine as even the diesel version has been pulled off the shelves.