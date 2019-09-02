Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Video

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is priced aggressively and comes packed with features and stylish exterior to be a force to reckon with

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) launched the Grand i10 Nios just over a week ago and it costs from Rs. 4.99 lakh for the base Era to Rs. 7.99 lakh for the range-topping model (both prices, ex-showroom). The third generation Grand i10 Nios co-exists with the regular Grand i10 and is bigger than the sibling in terms of dimensions.

The 2019 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios measures 3,805 mm in length, 1,680 mm in width and stands 1,520 mm with a wheelbase of 2,450 mm. It is 40 mm longer, 20 mm wider and has 25 mm more wheelbase than the regular Grand i10 and is constructed out of 65 per cent advanced high strength steel as the Santro.

The Nios has a stylish exterior taking design inspiration from the latest Hyundais sold globally with a prominent cascading front grille, boomerang-styled LED Daytime Running Lights, updated headlamps, sportier alloy wheels, a compact rear section and so on. It is one of the major highlights of the hatchback that competes primarily against Maruti Swift.

Targetting millennials aged between 25 and 35, the Grand i10 Nios comes in Era, Magna, Sportz, Sportz Dual Tone and Asta variants and is retailed in a raft of colour choices such as Fiery Red, Polar White/Polar White DT, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Aqua Teal/Aqua Teal DT and Alpha Blue.

The Grand i10 Nios offers good rear seating comfort while its driving dynamics have certainly improved from the regular Grand i10. Besides, the good NVH levels and superb ride quality make it a force to reckon with in its mid-size hatchback segment. To know more about the Nios, watch our comprehensive drive review linked above.

It is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated BSVI Kappa petrol engine developing 81 bhp and 114 Nm of torque while the 1.2-litre BSIV turbo diesel kicks out 74 bhp and 190 Nm of torque. It is paired with a five-speed manual as standard or a five-speed AMT transmission as an option.

Some of the key interior features include an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, first-in-class optional wireless charging and eco-coating, adjustable rear headrests, Arkamys sound system and so on.