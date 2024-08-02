Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Dual-Cylinder CNG Launched At Rs. 7.75 Lakh

The dual-cylinder CNG technology equipped Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is available in Magna and Sportz trims in India

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today announced the launch of the Grand i10 Nios with dual-cylinder CNG technology for a starting price of Rs. 7,75,300 (ex-showroom) for the Magna variant. With the new tech, the Grand i10 Nios offers the flexibility of running on both petrol and CNG, providing customers with high fuel efficiency and generous boot space.

Commenting on the launch of the Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo, Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “The launch of the Grand i10 NIOS Hy-CNG Duo is a testament to our commitment to innovate and provide sustainable mobility solutions that meet the evolving needs of our consumers. With its advanced dual cylinder CNG system, great fuel efficiency and safety features, the Grand i10 NIOS Hy-CNG Duo is designed to deliver a comfortable driving experience. I am confident our customers will appreciate Grand i10 NIOS Hy-CNG Duo.”

The CNG-spec compact hatchback now features a 1.2L petrol engine that can run on both petrol and CNG and is paired with a five-speed manual transmission only. For customer safety, it includes an Integrated Electronic Control Unit (ECU) for a smooth transition between petrol and CNG. Additionally, Hyundai says the Grand i10 Nios ‘Hy-CNG Duo’, as it is known, maximises practical boot space, catering to customers’ travel needs.

The Grand i10 NIOS comes with a variety of features including projector headlamps, LED Daytime Running Lights and LED tail lamps, roof rails, a shark fin antenna, a 20.25 cm touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity options, footwell lighting, rear AC vents, and tilt option for the steering wheel.

In addition, it boasts safety features such as six standard airbags, a Highline TPMS, a rear parking camera, day and night IRVM, electronic stability control (ESC), and hill-start assist control (HAC). The second largest carmaker in the country will offer the single-cylinder Grand i10 Nios CNG variant as well alongside the twin-cylinder version.

Launched in 2019, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has garnered over 4 Lakh units so far. It is the most affordable Hyundai money can buy in India. The dual-cylinder CNG variant is also available in the Sportz trim, priced at Rs. 8,30,000 and it follows the launch of the Exter CNG with the same technology. The powertrain produces 69 PS and 95.2 Nm and the CNG tank has 60L water equivalent capacity.