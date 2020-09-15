Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition Launched From Rs. 6.11 Lakh

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition gets features like 15-inch alloy wheels, Corporate badging, 17.14 cm touchscreen infotainment system, etc

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has introduced the Corporation Edition Grand i10 Nios in the domestic market as part of its strategy to appeal to more young customers during this festive season. Based on the Magna grade, the Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition gets additional features to differentiate itself with cosmetic and interior updates.

Some of the key equipment on the outside include a set of 15-inch alloy wheels and electrically foldable Outside Rear View Mirrors. Additionally, the Corporate emblem has also been included up front and rear. Offered in three trims, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition is priced at Rs. 6.11 lakh for manual petrol, Rs. 6.64 lakh for petrol AMT and Rs. 7.19 lakh for diesel manual (ex-showroom).

Costing around Rs. 19,000 costlier than the Magna variant, some of the carried over features in the Corporate Edition are LED Daytime Running Lights, glossy black front grille with chrome garnish as well as follow me home headlamps. The second largest carmaker in the country launched the third generation Grand i10 Nios last year and it has been well received among customers.

The compact hatchback’s main rival in India has been the Maruti Suzuki Swift over the years. The Corporate Edition’s interior gains notable features like a 17.14 cm touchscreen infotainment system with navigation function, smartphone integration having Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. It also gets plug-in air purifier with gesture control and anti bacterial anti fungal seats.

It also comes with multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, wireless phone charging provision and automatic climate control as in the Magna. No changes have been made on the performance side though as the Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition uses a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.2-litre diesel engine.

The former generates a maximum power output of 83 PS and 113 Nm while the latter kicks out 75 PS and 190 Nm. The gasoline unit is paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard while a five-speed AMT is provided as an option. The oil-burner is connected to only a five-speed MT. Hyundai is expected to launch the new generation Elite i20 in India in the coming months.