Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Corporate Edition Brochure Leaked, Launch Soon

The Corporate Edition will be based on the ‘Magna’ trim of the Grand i10 NIOS, with a few minor changes to the styling and features

The new-generation Hyundai i10, called Grand i10 NIOS, was launched last year in the Indian market. It is available in four trim levels – Era, Magna, Sportz, and Asta. Now, Hyundai is planning to add a new variant of the i10 NIOS, called the ‘Corporate Edition’.

The Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Corporate Edition will be based on the ‘Magna’ trim of the car, but will get some additional features over it. The 2 DIN audio system will be replaced by a 6.75-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. You also get electrically-adjustable ORVMs, along with in-cabin air purifier and anti-bacterial seats.

There are a few cosmetic changes as well on the Corporate Edition as compared to the Magna variant. The ORVMs are now body-coloured and have integrated turn indicators. The 14-inch steel wheels (with white wheel caps) are now replaced by 15-inch alloy wheels, with a new design and gunmetal grey finish. You still get a regular antenna though, not a shark-fin type unit, and a dual-tone exterior paint isn’t on offer here.

The Corporate Edition will feature the same engine options as the other, “regular” variants. The first one is a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, petrol motor, capable of generating 83 PS and 114 Nm. The second one is a 1.2-litre, turbocharged, diesel mill, which can belt out a maximum power of 75 PS and 190 Nm.

A 5-speed manual gearbox will be offered as standard, and the petrol version will probably get a 5-speed AMT as an option, just like on the Magna trim. The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (with the 6-speed manual) is only available in the ‘Sportz’ trim, so we don’t expect it to show up under the hood of the Corporate Edition.

The price list of the Hyundai i10 NIOS Corporate Edition is yet unknown, but the variant on which it is based, i.e., the Magna trim is priced at Rs. 5.91 lakh for the petrol manual, Rs. 6.44 for the petrol automatic, and Rs. 7.0 lakh for the diesel manual. (All prices mentioned here are ex-showroom, New Delhi).