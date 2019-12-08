Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: 7 Things You Need To Know

The Hyundai Grand i10 is one of the highest-selling models for the company and in its third generation, it comes with more features and new looks

Since its introduction, the Hyundai i10 has turned out to be one of the most sought-after hatchbacks in India. In August, amid a market that is rapidly changing in light of the upcoming BS-VI emission norms, Hyundai launched the third generation of the car in the form of the Grand i10 Nios. As against the older generation, the Nios comes with notable changes in dimensions, design and features.

The Korean automaker also confirmed that it will sell the regular Grand i10 along with the Nios as well. However, we are dark on details whether it will make it past the BS-VI norms or not, which will come into effect in April 2020.

Here are 7 things you need to know about the car and what it bring on the table.

1. On the outside

The design language of the Grand i10 Nios lies in line with the other premium models of Hyundai while sporting a major chunk of new additions as well. On the front, the car comes with projector headlamps, a sculpted bumper and the cascading grille that is similar to the one on the Santro. In addition to this, the car also gets a pair of LED lights on the grille that accentuates its premium feel.

The car sits on a set of 15-inch alloy wheels and gets a new bumper in the back as well. This is supplemented by the new tapering headlights that are different from the ones on the previous generation.

2. On the inside

Hyundai has paid a fair amount of attention to the new Nios’ interiors. It now comes with an airy feel with all the features making up from a pleasant feel. Unlike the previous generation, the Nios also gets a longer list of features.

This comes in the form of a new 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility that is paired to a four-speaker Arkamys sound system. As opposed to the analogue instrument cluster on the first-gen i10, the Nios gets a new 5.3-inch part-digital instrument cluster.

The higher-spec variants of the car also benefits from leather-wrapped steering wheel with media controls, segment-first wireless charging, automatic climate control, a USB charger at the front, rear AC vents, a cooled glovebox, keyless entry with push-button start/stop, a rear parking camera, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs and a rear washer/wiper.

3. Dimensions

In terms of dimensions, the Grand i10 Nios measures 3,805mm in length, 1,680mm in width, 1,520mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,450mm. This makes it considerably larger than the previous generation in almost every dimension – the Nios is 40mm longer, 20mm wider and features a wheelbase that is 25mm longer.

4. Engine Options

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios can be bought with petrol as well as diesel options. While the petrol motor comes with BS-VI compliance, we are not sure if Hyundai will push the diesel option for further tweaks. The 1.2-litre petrol engine produces 83hp and 114Nm of torque and is offered with both 5-speed manual and AMT automatic transmissions.

The 1.2-litre diesel engine, on the other hand, is BS-IV compliant and outputs 75hp and 190Nm of torque. This is also available with a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

5. Competition

The Grand i10 Nios, like its predecessor, falls in the same segment as other players including Ford Figo, Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Swift. In terms of size, with an increase in its dimensions – the Grand i10 is still among the smaller cars as opposed to its rivals. The Ford Figo is longer while the Maruti Suzuki Swift is wider.

6. Variants and Colours

Except for the new Era and Asta variant, the Grand i10 Nios carries over the same variant lineup as the previous version. Colour shades may include six single-tone shades: Alpha Blue, Aqua Teal, Titan Grey, Polar White, Typhoon Silver and Fiery Red. The new hatchback also gets a Polar White (Black Roof) and Aqua Teal (Black Roof) dual-tone option.

7. Fuel Efficiency

The petrol offering with the 5-speed manual transmission returns an ARAI-rated mileage of 20.7 kmpl, while the 5-speed AMT automatic returns 20.5 kmpl. The diesel offering comes with a mileage of 26.2kmpl with both transmissions.