Hyundai & GoSports Foundation To Support 20 Para-Athletes For 3 Years

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) has onboarded 20 para-athletes for three years under its ‘Samarth Para-Sports Programme’. This initiative, in partnership with the NGO GoSports Foundation, is a component of Hyundai Motor India Limited’s larger ‘Samarth by Hyundai’ initiative. It aims to provide comprehensive support to para-athletes.

This includes financial assistance, expert sports science guidance, access to assistive devices, soft skill development, and mentorship from renowned coaches and experts for the 20 selected para-athletes. The program has identified talented athletes in eight key sports categories: Para-Athletics, Para-Swimming, Para-Badminton, Wheelchair Tennis, Para-Archery, Para-Rowing, Para-Canoeing, and Para-Cycling.

Among the selected athletes are 15 emerging para-athletes (aged 13 and above) and 5 elite para-athletes (aged 16 and above) from across India. The para-athletes will be provided with the resources and mentorship needed to excel on a global stage, embodying the indomitable spirit of India. Commenting on the initiative, Unsoo Kim, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said,

“At Hyundai Motor India Limited, we are committed to fostering a world where each

individual can contribute meaningfully. The Samarth Para-Sports Programme aligns with

our vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’ and aims to foster an inclusive society where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. By supporting Para-athletes, our endeavor is to showcase their incredible talent on a world stage and give them a chance to pursue their passions. My best wishes to the GoSports Foundation and all the selected 20 para-athletes.”

The ‘Samarth Para-Sports Programme’ establishes a transformative platform for aspiring para-athletes, empowering them to achieve sporting excellence and overall development. This initiative nurtures talent and aims to elevate India’s presence on the global stage, creating opportunities and inspiring future generations to pursue excellence.

Launched in November 2023, the ‘Samarth by Hyundai’ initiative is dedicated to fostering an inclusive and progressive world through the transformative power of mobility. Hyundai Motor India Limited aims to increase awareness and sensitivity towards individuals with disabilities in India. This initiative also ensures a fully accessible digital presence, making the Hyundai website user-friendly for people with disabilities.