Hyundai Garners 62,000+ Unit Sales In January 2023 In India

Hyundai recorded a cumulative total of 62,276 unit sales in the month of January 2023 and just over 50,000 units were sold in the domestic market

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) recorded a domestic sales tally of 50,106 units in the month of January 2023 while the exports stood at 12,170 units. Cumulatively, the second largest carmaker in the country posted 62,276 unit sales. In the local market, Hyundai’s tally of 50,016 units led to a YoY sales growth of 13.8 per cent as 44,022 units were garnered during the same period in 2022.

As for exports, the South Korean auto major managed a total of 9,405 units in January 2022 and in comparison, a healthy YoY positive sales growth of 29.4 per cent. Speaking on the sales performance, Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer of Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said,

“We have begun CY2023 on a high note recording double digit growth in the month of January. The recent launch of the globally acclaimed Hyundai IONIQ 5 has generated high customer excitement and registered excellent booking numbers fortifying our commitment towards bringing benchmark electric vehicles for Indian market. The super performer SUVs – TUCSON, CRETA, VENUE, ALCAZAR and KONA Electric have continued to thrill the market and maintain strong sales momentum in their respective segments clocking 27 532 units in the month of January.”

Cumulatively, Hyundai endured a YoY sales increase of 16.6 per cent last month as 53,427 units were posted in January 2022. Only a few days ago, Hyundai announced the prices of the facelifted Grand i10 Nios and Aura in India with exterior updates and interior changes along with a packed features list boasting segment-first equipment.

At the 2023 Auto Expo, Hyundai announced the prices of the Ioniq 5 flagship electric vehicle while the Ioniq 6 electric sedan rivalling Tesla Model 3 in the global markets was also showcased. It was accompanied by the Nexo fuel-cell electric vehicle. In the coming months, Hyundai will reportedly launch the new generation Verna.

Later this year, the company is expected to launch an all-new micro SUV that will compete against Tata Punch. It will be based on Grand i10 Nios’ platform and will derive power from a 1.2-litre four-cylinder NA petrol engine, paired with a five-speed MT or a five-speed AMT. The updated version of the Creta and the new-gen Carnival will likely launch in the near future.