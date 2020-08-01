Hyundai Garners 38,200 Unit Sales In July 2020 Thanks To New Launches

Hyundai recorded 38,200 units in July 2020 as against 39,010 units during the same period last year with 2 per cent negative sales growth

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has been on a launch spree since the beginning of this year as the Aura compact sedan came into the picture as a more premium alternative to the Xcent in January 2020. At the Auto Expo the following month, Hyundai showcased a range of new products but the one that caught everyone’s attention was the second generation Creta.

In March 2020, the South Korean auto major introduced the all-new Creta and until now it has garnered more than 55,000 units and about 20,000 units have been delivered in just four months with the demand for the diesel variants steadily increasing. In July 2020, Hyundai registered 38,200 units as against 39,010 units during the corresponding period in 2019.

This led to Year-on-Year negative sales growth of only 2 per cent. Compared to the previous month of June 2020, the second largest carmaker in the country endured a massive volume increase of 79 per cent. With the revival in sales fortunes, its market share also increased to 19.6 per cent as opposed to 19.3 per cent during the same period last year.

The new-gen Creta would have played a big part in the sales tally for last month as the automotive industry is on a recovery phase. The mid-size SUV ended up as the most sold model in India in May and it was the highest-selling SUV for two consecutive months. Hyundai introduced the facelifted Tucson and Verna as well during the course of this year.

Up next, the company is eying on debuting the next generation Elite i20. Having been spotted running trials multiple times, the upcoming Elite i20 will resemble its European sibling both inside and out, and the equipment list will thoroughly be revised with more advanced technologies and features on-board to rival Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Tata Altroz.

As the industry leader Maruti Suzuki posted 1 per cent sales increase and Hyundai continued to be in second position with negligible de-growth, the progress in volumes figures could be clearly seen and the festive season is expected to further boost the numbers.