Hyundai Feb 2020 Discounts On BS4 Cars By Up To Rs. 2.5 Lakh

Hyundai is offering hefty discounts on a host of its BS4-compliant cars, including the Santro, Grand i10, Nios, Xcent, i20, Verna, Creta, Tucson and Elantra

The BS6 emission norms come into full effect in less than two months from now, and automakers are relentlessly working on upgrading the cars in their respective line-ups to comply with the stringent norms. However, dealerships still have BS4 stock left at hand, and in order to avoid piling up of unsold BS4 cars post the April 1 deadline, manufacturers have no option other than offering huge discounts with the vehicles.

One such manufacturer is Hyundai, which is offering benefits ranging from Rs 45,000, going all the way up to Rs 2,50,000; which includes a cash discount, an exchange bonus, along with a corporate discount. The BS4 Hyundai cars that are being offered with such discounts are Santro, Grand i10, Grand i10 Nios (diesel only), Xcent, i20, Creta, Elantra and even the Tucson.

Here is a list of all the BS4 Hyundai cars currently offered with a discount –

1) Santro

Hyundai’s entry-level Santro has suffered a decline in sales with the rising competition in the entry segment. However, the hatch still manages to return a four-digit sales number each month, and hence the Korean carmaker upgraded the car to comply with BS6 emission norms earlier this year.

The unsold BS4 Santro stock is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 55,000, which includes a cash discount of Rs 30,000, Rs 20,000 exchange bonus, and Rs 5,000 additional discount for corporate buyers.

Hyundai has equipped the Santro with a sole 1.1-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that puts out 77 PS of power and 99 Nm torque. The transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual transmission, along with an optional AMT.

2) Grand i10

The Grand i10 received a new successor in the form of the Grand i10 Nios, and the former has been reserved for fleet services now. The car will be made to comply with the latest emission norms soon, and Hyundai has even started taking bookings for BS6 Grand i10.

Hence, the BS4 Grand i10 is being offered with discounts of up to Rs 75,000 including Rs 40,000 cash discount, Rs 30,000 exchange discount and Rs 5,000 additional corporate discount. The Grand i10 draws power from a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol motor which is rated at 83 PS/114 Nm, and is only offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

3) Grand i10 Nios (Diesel)

Hyundai launched the Grand i10 Nios last year with a BS6-compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine (83 PS/114 Nm), along with a BS4-compliant 1.2-litre diesel unit (75 PS/194 Nm). Now, the carmaker will plonk its sedan twin Aura’s BS6-compliant 1.2-litre diesel motor on to the hatch, and launch it soon.

For now, Hyundai is offering the diesel variants of the Grand i10 Nios with total benefits of up to Rs 55,000 which include a cash discount of Rs 40,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount worth Rs 5,000.

4) Xcent

Just like its hatchback twin, the Xcent is now offered to fleet services only. The sub-4m sedan comes with the same 1.2-litre four-cylinder Kappa VTVT petrol engine as the Grand i10, that produces 83 PS of maximum power, and 114 Nm peak torque, and comes coupled with a 5-speed MT. The BS4 Xcent is currently being offered with a cash discount of Rs 90,000, along with an additional corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Hyundai Model (BSIV Cars) Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Santro Rs. 30,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Grand i10 Rs. 40,000 Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 5,000 Grand i10 Nios Diesel Rs. 40,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Xcent Rs. 90,000 Rs. 5,000 (Corporate Discount) Elite i20 (Era & Magna+) Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Elite i20 (Sportz+ & Above) Rs. 40,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Verna Rs. 50,000 Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 10,000 Creta (P & D) 1.6 Variants Only Rs. 75,000 Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 10,000 Elantra Rs. 1,25,000 Rs. 75,000 + Rs. 50,000 Tucson Rs. 1,25,000 Rs. 75,000 + Rs. 50,000

5) Elite i20

The Elite i20 is one of the most popular premium hatchbacks in the country, and the Korean carmaker has starting taking bookings of the BS6-compliant version of the car, which will be launched in the market soon. Hence, dealerships are offering discounts amounting up to Rs 65,000 on the hatch.

The Era and Magna + trims of the BS4-compliant Elite i20 are offered with a Rs 20,000 cash discount, Rs 20,000 exchange bonus, and a Rs 5,000 corporate discount. On the other hand, the Sportz +, Sportz + Dual Tone and the Asta Option variants get Rs 40,000 cash discount instead, while the exchange and corporate discount remains the same across the range.

The 1.2-litre Kappa VTVT engine of the i20 will be made BS6-compliant, while the 1.4-litre oil burner will likely be replaced by the Kia Seltos’ BS6 1.5-litre diesel engine, which will be offered in a lower state of tune.

6) Verna

Hyundai is all set to launch a mid-life facelift for the Verna, which will likely borrow the Kia Seltos’ BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol and diesel powertrains. For now, the Verna gets four BS4-compliant engines including 1.4-litre petrol (100 PS/132 Nm), 1.6-litre petrol (123 PS/151 Nm), 1.4-litre diesel (90 PS/220 Nm) and 1.6-litre diesel (128 PS/259 Nm) units.

Hyundai is offering benefits of up to Rs 90,000 on the BS4 Verna, including a Rs 50,000 cash discount, an additional Rs 30,000 exchange bonus, and a separate discount of Rs 10,000 for corporate customers.

7) Creta

Even after the immense growing popularity of its direct rival and cousin, the Kia Seltos, Creta still manages to perform above average. The mid-size SUV will soon be getting a new second-gen model, which was also showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, earlier this month.

For now, Hyundai is offering the BS4 Creta 1.6-litre petrol and diesel variants with a cash discount of Rs 75,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 and an additional Rs 10,000 corporate discount, adding up to a total discount of up to Rs 1.15 lakh!

8) Elantra & Tucson

The Elantra received a mid-life update last year which saw it get a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre petrol engine that produces 152 PS of power and 192 Nm torque. However, dealerships are yet to clear the BS4 stock, and Hyundai is offering a cash discount of Rs 1.25 lakh, along with Rs 75,000 exchange bonus and an additional Rs 50,000 corporate discount, which takes the total discount up to Rs 2.5 lakh.

The Korean automaking giant also revealed a facelift for the Tucson SUV, which is set to be launched in the country with BS6-compliant 2.0-litre petrol and turbo-diesel engines soon. Hence, the existing BS4 Tucson is currently being offered with the same discount as the Elantra.